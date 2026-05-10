MotoGP France race: Jorge Martin triumphs, all-Aprilia podium at Le Mans! Ducati knocked out

Martin triumphs at Le Mans, the Noale factory in full celebration, Ducati left a bit bitter: the rain was supposed to come and never did.

The 2026 French Grand Prix ends with Jorge Martin ’s victory in today’s MotoGP race at Le Mans. An all-Aprilia podium: Marco Bezzecchi and Ai Ogura (his first time) complete the top 3. Fabio Di Giannantonio is the best Ducati rider, fourth at the flag after a late overtake on a combative Pedro Acosta’s KTM.

A solid sixth for Fabio Quartararo on the Yamaha, ahead of Enea Bastianini’s KTM, Raul Fernandez’s Aprilia Trackhouse, and Fermin Aldeguer’s Gresini Ducati. The top 10 is rounded out by Luca Marini’s Honda. Both Alex Marquez and Pecco Bagnaia crashed out on their Ducati Desmosedici GP26 machines. Bagnaia was second when he slid out in sector one: plenty of anger upon returning to the box.

MotoGP France: race report and finishing order at Le Mans

Lap 1: Bezzecchi grabs the lead off the start, chased by Quartararo, Acosta, Di Giannantonio, Bagnaia, Ogura, Martin, and Alex Marquez.

Lap 2: Bagnaia gets past Diggia to take fourth. Alex Marquez crashes in sector one, the Gresini rider is in pain. Acosta passes Quartararo for second.

Lap 3: Bezzecchi leads the race by about 4 tenths over Acosta, then Quartararo, Bagnaia. Behind them are Diggia, Martin, Ogura, Mir, Bastianini, and Fernandez in the top 10.

Lap 4: the top six are covered by around 2 seconds, a fairly compact group.

Lap 5: Bezzecchi still in front by 4 tenths over Acosta, with Bagnaia having overtaken Quartararo. Diggia is closing on the Yamaha rider, and Martin is lurking too.

Lap 6: Bagnaia harasses Acosta, he’s got more pace than the KTM rider. Bezzecchi extends the gap to 8 tenths.

Lap 7: Bagnaia passes Acosta, while Diggia and Martin move ahead of Quartararo, who drops to sixth with Ogura piling on the pressure.

Lap 8: Ogura runs wide at Turn 13, Quartararo and Mir get through.

Lap 9: a fiery duel between Martin and Di Giannantonio, the Aprilia rider takes fourth. Meanwhile Bagnaia is about 5–6 tenths behind Bezzecchi and brings Acosta with him.

Lap 10: Ogura up to sixth, having passed first Mir then Quartararo. Bastianini ninth, ahead of Fernandez.

Lap 11: rookie Moreira crashes in sector 2, he was fifteenth. The other rookie, Razgatlioglu, is sixteenth.

Lap 12: steady gap between Bezzecchi and Bagnaia, with Acosta hanging on and Martin about 1.7s behind the KTM rider.

Lap 15: still no sign of rain. Martin is closer to Acosta, under a second behind.

BAGNAIA CRASHES AT TURN 3! Front-end washout and retirement. A huge disappointment for him and the Ducati Lenovo team, ending with 0 points in a race where Marc Marquez is absent due to injury. zi. Lap 16: The surgery in Madrid went well, as revealed by Tardoz zi.

Lap 17: Martin has caught Acosta, who is 1.2s behind leader Bezzecchi. In the points also Di Giannantonio, Ogura, Quartararo, Mir, Bastianini, Fernandez, Aldeguer, Marini, Binder, Zarco, Miller, and Razgatlioglu.

Lap 18: Martin snatches second from Acosta and gives chase to Bezzecchi.

Lap 20: about 8 tenths between Bezzecchi and Martin, while Diggia closes on Acosta, bringing Ogura with him. MIR CRASHES.

Lap 21: Ogura slips past Di Giannantonio, takes fourth, and targets Acosta, about 8 tenths ahead. Binder has also crashed.

Lap 23: half a second between the factory Aprilia riders, while Ogura passes Acosta and takes the third step of the podium.

Lap 24: Martin is all over Bezzecchi, Ogura is pulling away from Acosta and Diggia.

Lap 25: Martin dives past Bezzecchi and becomes the new race leader.

Lap 26: Martin opens a gap to Bezzecchi, who also has to watch out for a charging Ogura. Diggia battles Acosta for fourth.

Lap 27 (FINAL): Martin leads by 6 tenths over Bezzecchi, who must defend from Ogura.

THE MARTINATOR WINS AHEAD OF BEZZECCHI AND OGURA. DIGGIA PASSES ACOSTA.

MOTOGP FRANCE, RACE RESULTS: FINISHING ORDER AND FINAL STANDINGS