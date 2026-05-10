Wild Moto2 at Le Mans: Guevara dominates amid a red flag and a dry sprint

Izan Guevara triumphs at Le Mans on a chaotic day of weather, crashes, and a red flag. Race report and standings.

First a “wet-dry” race stopped by a red flag, then a restart on a dry track for 9 laps (with full points). Little changes, since Izan Guevara had stood out in both situations and in the end triumphs at Le Mans! A chaotic Moto2 race, shortened twice, but the poleman is the king of the Bugatti Circuit in this 2026 GP. Manuel Gonzalez tries a late charge, but the gap is big and the attempt isn’t enough—he’s 2nd. Ivan Ortola completes the podium, making it an all-Spanish triple in the intermediate class. Here’s how it went.

Moto2 race, underway amid “wet-dry” conditions and a red flag

As happened in Moto3 , the different procedure is repeated. The track was already improving during the smaller class race, although we’re talking “wet-dry,” with puddles in some sections. Riders and teams have to choose between slicks or wets for a race shortened to 14 laps. We’re off: poleman Guevara is immediately in the lead, followed by Salac, Gonzalez, Baltus, Vietti, but it all lasts just three laps. Holgado is soon down after a violent highside (rider OK, the bike less so), but it’s Navarro’s crash on the straight, with marshals forced to enter the track to recover the bike, that triggers the red flag. Everyone stops, new race distance of 9 laps, declared dry: unanimous slick tires for the restart.

Moto2, race 2 on a dry track

It’s a race against time in Aspar Team and KLINT Forward for the damaged bikes of Holgado and Navarro respectively: they make it, both line up regularly. Guevara shines again off the line, Lopez gains six places and follows him, +2 for Gonzalez and a hefty +10 for Ortola! There’s no shortage of off-track excursions and Baltus’s crash, clearly angry with Vietti, who receives a Long Lap for the incident. A potential all-Aspar mess is narrowly avoided, shortly after Veijer is also down in contact with Munoz. Chills for a slight contact between Agius and Vietti, Sasaki crashes, while up front the leader escapes: Izan Guevara has no rivals, only at the very end does Manuel Gonzalez attempt a desperate comeback. The gap was large; the Blu Cru Pramac Yamaha rider holds firm and triumphs in France, right ahead of the championship leader, whom he now sees just a handful of points away. Third place for Ivan Ortola, who completes the all-Iberian podium on the French track.

Final classification

Overall Moto2 standings