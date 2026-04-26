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Moto2 Jerez: Agius delivers a textbook win, top 10 for Vietti and Arbolino

Road Racing
by Diana Tamantini
Sunday, 26 April 2026 at 13:26
agius-moto2-gp-jerez
Senna Agius victorious again, second Moto2 win in four 2026 GPs. Vietti and Arbolino in the top 10. Here’s how it went.
A three-way battle from the start, then he decisively takes the lead and never lets it go. Senna Agius is on fire and, after Austin, claims a second consecutive win with a textbook race. Manuel Gonzalez and Collin Veijer can only bow, though they complete the GP podium; note the comebacks by Vietti and Arbolino, both in the top 10 at the checkered flag.

Moto2 Race 

Remember that Ferrandez started from the pit lane, while Garcia had to serve a double Long Lap. Lights out: Gonzalez launches best from third on the grid and pips polesitter Veijer, who won’t have it and immediately hits back, moving into the race lead, while Agius slots in between the aforementioned duelists. The trio breaks away within just 3–4 laps, reserving the fight for victory and locking out the entire podium. Our standard bearers don’t shine off the line, lose a few positions, and must aim for their respective comebacks. Incidents to report for Canet, Baltus, Lopez (comfortably in the top 5), Navarro, and Furusato. In the second half of the race, the Intact GP duo seem to have something extra, so much so that both Agius and Gonzalez quickly get the better of the Dutchman.
From that moment, however, things settle: the Australian is the strongest, not even his teammate can keep the pace, and a small gap opens. It’s the decisive moment: Senna Agius triumphs at Jerez ahead of home rider Manuel Gonzalez, who has to “settle” for second place, which still allows him to solidify the championship lead. Collin Veijer converts pole into 3rd, another fine podium but expectations were likely different... Among the Italians, Celestino Vietti climbs to 5th, Tony Arbolino finishes 8th.

Grand Prix classification 

Grand Prix classification

Overall standings 

Overall standings

Read also

Moto2 Friday at record pace in Jerez, Vietti by a whiskerMoto2 Friday at record pace in Jerez, Vietti by a whisker
Surprise pole at Jerez: Veijer stuns the field in Moto2, Vietti and Arbolino off the paceSurprise pole at Jerez: Veijer stuns the field in Moto2, Vietti and Arbolino off the pace
Moto2

byDiana Tamantini

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