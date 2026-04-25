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Surprise pole at Jerez: Veijer stuns the field in Moto2, Vietti and Arbolino off the pace

Road Racing
by Diana Tamantini
Saturday, 25 April 2026 at 14:25
veijer-moto2-jerez
Collin Veijer grabs his first Moto2 pole at Jerez—where are the Italians? Report and results.
The focus was on very different protagonists, but Collin Veijer surprises everyone. Pole position at Jerez is his, the first for the Dutch KTM Ajo rider in the Moto2 category. Great result also for Forward with Alex Escrig, who takes second place, while Manuel Gonzalez closes out the front row ahead of Senna Agius, winner of the last Grand Prix in Austin. Sadly, the Italians are nowhere to be seen: Celestino Vietti is 13th, just ahead of Tony Arbolino, who came through Q1, while Luca Lunetta stops prematurely due to technical problems in the first qualifying session. Here’s how it went.
-> All the schedules for the Jerez Grand Prix

Qualifying, Q1 gets underway

After rain in FP2, the sun returns for this session at Jerez. Four spots up for grabs, Arbolino and Lunetta are among the protagonists, but the SpeedRS rookie stops after a few minutes due to a problem with his bike. Sasaki shines out front, Huertas also celebrates with 2nd place, and finally Canet and Arbolino secure the last available spots for Q2.
Moto2 qualifying action at Jerez

Who takes pole?

A full-on assault for the top grid slot for the Spanish GP. Unlike Moto3, it’s not just the home riders. Noted are the crashes of Sergio Garcia and Dani Munoz, while Alonso, the Intact GP duo, Veijer, and Escrig go on the attack. Izan Guevara, who had mixed it up but doesn’t complete his final attempts, goes down. The Italians are well back, while up front the pleasant surprise is Collin Veijer, who secures his first pole position in the Moto2 class, with Alex Escrig and Manuel Gonzalez completing the front row.
Collin Veijer celebrates Moto2 pole position at Jerez

Read also

Moto2 Friday at record pace in Jerez, Vietti by a whiskerMoto2 Friday at record pace in Jerez, Vietti by a whisker
Moto2, harsh penalty for Ferrandez after the Austin crash: at Jerez he will start from the pit laneMoto2, harsh penalty for Ferrandez after the Austin crash: at Jerez he will start from the pit lane
Moto2

byDiana Tamantini

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