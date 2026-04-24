In MotoGP pre-qualifying in Andalusia, it’s Alex Marquez who sets the fastest time: all the Aprilias are in Q2, but Ducati is there. KTM, Honda, and Yamaha struggle.

MotoGP Practice for the 2026 Spanish Grand Prix is in the books. The fastest of all at Jerez was Alex Marquez, clocking the best lap in 1'35"704. The BK8 Gresini rider made a big difference, with Fabio Di Giannantonio on the Pertamina Enduro VR46 Ducati second, 333 thousandths behind. Third time for Marco Bezzecchi’s Aprilia, ahead of Marc Marquez and a very impressive Ai Ogura from the Trackhouse team.

MotoGP Jerez 2026, pre-qualifying: all the Aprilias in Q2

As soon as Practice began, Pecco Bagnaia crashed at Turn 1. The Ducati rider then had to continue the session with the other Desmosedici GP26 available in the box, since the first one was too damaged. In addition to him, Jorge Martin also crashed, sliding off at Turn 13 with about 27 minutes remaining. Fortunately, in his case too there were no physical consequences. After the injuries in 2025, it’s important for the Aprilia rider to avoid further crashes.

Bagnaia had some difficulties, but in the end he managed to grab the sixth time and gain direct access to Q2 of MotoGP qualifying at Jerez. Also in Q2 will be Raul Fernandez, Fermin Aldeguer, Jorge Martin, and Enea Bastianini. No Honda and no Yamaha in the top 10, where Pedro Acosta is also missing; he will face Q1 along with the other riders who missed out.

MOTOGP JEREZ 2026, PRE-QUALIFYING RESULTS: OFFICIAL TIMES AND FINAL STANDINGS