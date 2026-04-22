Jorge Martin challenges his former Ducati team: "We're waiting for you

There is great anticipation in Jerez to see Jorge Martin back in action, the MotoGP world champion who has had to deal with a long series of injuries. The Aprilia rider is undergoing rehabilitation that still requires time, but the results are starting to show again. In Brazil and Texas he scored a double podium, with a Sprint win in Austin. His last victory in a Sunday race dates back to the 2024 Indonesian GP, the year of his world title.

'Martinator' not yet at the top

Jorge Martin is still in recovery after two operations last winter, on his left hand and right collarbone. "I'm not at 100% yet, I have to admit it, but I'll be a bit more prepared at Jerez than I was in Austin." What does he need to reach 100% fitness? "Time. The bones are healing, but it's clear I still feel something physically. But it's true that when I'm on the bike with adrenaline pumping, I don't feel anything... I don't think I'll be back to my best before mid-season," 'Martinator' told the Spanish daily 'AS'.

The feeling with the RS-GP

The 2026 MotoGP season "has started better than I expected." Second place in the riders' standings, four points behind his garage mate and provisional leader Marco Bezzecchi. "Since I arrived, the bike has had something extra to offer. I especially noticed that everything felt more natural, the sensations were great and I didn't have to adjust anything on the bike to be fast. I'm getting very used to what the Aprilia needs. In this sense, it's clear I'm not yet 100% in sync with the bike. I see that Marco has other qualities or is at a higher level that we haven't reached yet. But I believe in the project and I have confidence, and we'll get it done."

Monday's MotoGP test will be another big opportunity to optimize the feeling with the RS-GP. The Madrid-born rider will try to set aside new items during the race weekend, to maximize performance and results at Jerez, even though it's not one of his favorite circuits. His best result since moving up to the premier class is a 4th place in 2023; otherwise he has collected retirements, crashes, and absences due to injuries.

The challenge with Ducati