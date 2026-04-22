Ducati GP26 disappoints the Marquez brothers: "We have a few problems"

After a break of about a month, the MotoGP championship returns to the track with the Spanish GP. Last year in Jerez, Alex Marquez ’s Ducati took the win, but this year he has yet to find the right setup with the factory Desmosedici GP. Together with his brother Marc, he is among the most anticipated for a return to victory.

The GP26’s issues

The brothers from Cervera will be able to count on the warmth of the home crowd, as the MotoGP World Championship lands in Europe after the first three races in Thailand, Brazil, and Texas. This season the Borgo Panigale manufacturer is having a tougher time due to Aprilia’s rise, with Marco Bezzecchi signing off the first three Grands Prix. Ducati engineers are working to make improvements to the GP26; the problems have been known since winter testing. "All Ducati riders struggle a bit in certain areas, especially on corner entry, and that’s where we have issues," Alex Marquez told 'Mundo Deportivo'. "Ducati is working hard. I don’t think we’re that far off, but we’d like to be closer."

The Emilia-based constructor continues to introduce updates, and Monday will feature a MotoGP test day at Jerez. Development of the GP26 also passes through the hands of the Gresini rider, in his first experience with a factory bike. "They keep developing things throughout the year, and that’s what gives you hope that you can get closer to the current leaders, like Aprilia, and be able to compete with them."

The Marquez brothers in front of the home crowd

Last year in Jerez he claimed his first MotoGP victory. Judging by current results, the situation is complicated, but not impossible. "What you need in moments like these, when things aren’t perfect, is a lot of patience. The year is very long; 22 races are a lot. Before, when the championship was 16–18 races, it was much more important. But I think the last 5 or 6 races will show everyone where we are; we need to be patient until then. Maybe this year we don’t have a chance, maybe we do, but I think Jerez is important. Especially for the test we have on Monday, where we can try different solutions."

His brother, reigning champion Marc Marquez, is also not yet at his best. For him it’s not only technical issues, but he’s also dealing with the aftereffects of various injuries. "The people who know and appreciate Marc already know what he’s capable of. I think he’s doing things right. He doesn’t feel completely comfortable on the bike because of some small issues we’re having, but he’s still scoring points. This is a long season; you can’t draw conclusions after just three races."

A quiet rider market