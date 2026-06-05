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Moto3, heavy blow for Adrian Fernandez: six-race ban for technical irregularities!

Road Racing
by Diana Tamantini
Friday, 05 June 2026 at 13:33
fernandez-moto3-squalifiche
Plot twist in Moto3, Adrian Fernandez disqualified for as many as 6 GPs for technical infringements. Here’s what happened.
A heavy blow has landed for Adrian Fernandez. At the conclusion of the first free practice at Balaton Park, a double statement was issued announcing that the Leopard Moto3 rider has been handed a disqualification for six Grands Prix! The reason is a single technical infringement, albeit on two different engines, detected at the events held in Thailand, Brazil, the United States, and Spain in the first statement, followed by a second statement adding the French and Catalan GPs as well.

The official communications

Here is the key point for the first four cited GPs: “When the seal was removed from all the engines, it was found that the tamper-proof seal of engine #810 did not meet the standards. The Technical Director and staff conducted a more in-depth inspection of the engine’s sealing adhesive, which showed signs of alteration. It was then determined that engine #810 had been opened without authorization.”
And here is the point regarding the last two rounds, starting from an inspection carried out at the Italian GP: “The seals and adhesives of engine #811 showed signs of alteration. Various anomalies were then identified indicating that the engine had been opened without authorization.”

What happens to the Moto3 standings

After the rounds held so far, Adrian Fernandez was third overall with 90 points, 55 behind leader Maximo Quiles. The situation in the lightweight class is therefore upended: one of the protagonists so far is left with a handful of points, namely only those he earned at the last Grand Prix at Mugello. He finished 4th, so he took home 13 points. In the overall standings, Fernandez therefore drops to 17th place, behind Eddie O’Shea (MLav Racing), who now moves up a position with his 20 points on the board.

Read also

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Moto3

byDiana Tamantini

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