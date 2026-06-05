The legend doesn’t stop: Michael Dunlop wins Supersport 2 at the Isle of Man TT

Michael Dunlop is increasingly a legend of the Tourist Trophy . With the Ducati Panigale V2 he also dominated the second Supersport contest, repeating the triumph of the past few days. He now has 35 TTs won in his career over the 60.6 kilometers of the fearsome Mountain Circuit on the Isle of Man.

After days of bad weather and cancellations, racing resumed on a finally sunny day that will also feature the Sportbike later on, with MD again the favorite, and the grand finale with the Senior TT.

Harrison holds firm

In the middleweights there’s no escape from the most successful road racer of this era. Dean Harrison on the Honda CBR-600 shot off like a rocket, replicating the same strategy as race 1. He completed the first lap with a stunning 17'31"157, arriving at the only pit stop with over three seconds on his direct rival. During the refueling stop, however, the Honda mechanics were slow, and in one go Dunlop clawed back 5"1. The decisive overtake happened in the pits, because Dunlop rejoined in the lead and hurled himself flat-out into the final two laps.

From there on, MD unleashed his pace, progressively gaining ground on Harrison and practically cruising to the finish. Supersport at TT 2026 goes into the books with the exact same podium as the first contest, with Peter Hickman in third place. In fourth position Paul Jordan, also on a Ducati Panigale V2

Ducati roars at the TT

Thanks to the extraordinary talent of Michael Dunlop, the Italian brand is reclaiming the spotlight at the TT, reviving mythical successes like Mike Hailwood’s legendary 1978 feat. It’s a real pity that MD himself decided to forgo the Panigale V4 R (factory..) for the big bike battles, preferring the better-known Honda CBR-RR. We’ll talk about it again in 2027, with Robert’s son ready to add further luster to his astonishing sporting trajectory.