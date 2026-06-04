Barely enough time for the alarm to go off and the official announcement had already arrived. Superstock Race 1, the only one originally scheduled today on the Isle of Man, will not take place due to adverse weather conditions. In fact, of the 10 races planned, only 2 have been run so far in this tumultuous 2026 TT. The hope is to salvage what we can tomorrow with the marquee event, the Senior TT, brought forward by a day and shortened in distance (from the usual 6 to 4 laps of the Mountain Course), after two weeks of activity that have already left a trail of controversy and necessary reflection on the management of an event now celebrating 115 years of history.

THE NEW SCHEDULE

Weather permitting, tomorrow from 12:45 local time we’ll have the second Supersport race (the first won by Michael Dunlop), the first Sportbike race (with our standard-bearers expected to shine), and the Senior TT, shortened from 6 to 4 laps. On Saturday, if all goes well, we’ll see Sportbike Race 2 and the lone Superstock race, with the possibility of exceptionally racing on Sunday as well. Between one postponement and another, one cancellation after the next, there’s little to report so far from this 2026 TT.

SERIOUS INCIDENTS

Unfortunately, accidents are part of the history of the world’s most famous road race, but this year there have been far too many. The two in Sidecars, involving the heavy favorites the Crowe brothers and Maria Costello ( who suffered serious consequences ), prompted organizers to cancel all remaining three-wheel activity for this edition as well as for the upcoming Southern 100. A mournful TT due to the tragic passing of Alan Ingham, with other incidents—more or less serious—that fortunately ended without major consequences for the riders involved.

PUBLIC IN UPROAR

In the modern TT, if it rains, there’s no racing. For safety reasons, as it should be. Comparisons to the old days are of limited use, but an event awaited all year by hundreds (thousands) of riders, staff, and mechanics risks resulting in massive financial losses. There’s a real risk that Sidecars won’t be the only class to have not contested a race this edition, with all that entails. The damage is no less for fans, considering the costs (attending the Isle of Man TT is not exactly like going to a circuit—ferries, bookings, permits, and the like made months and months in advance) incurred to witness a one-of-a-kind event.

FROM HOLLYWOOD TO HOW THINGS REALLY ARE

The paradox lies in the fact that while Hollywood, with Brad Pitt in tow, lands at the TT, there are public appeals from fans (echoed by respected local media, from Manx Radio down) to “save the spirit of the TT.” Less business, less show, fewer interests that stray from the original purpose of a competition that conveys the very essence of motorcycling. Because the weather played a huge part in this edition (unluckily, during the race week), but appropriate reflections will have to be made for the future of the TT itself.

A SENIOR TT TO SAVE IT ALL