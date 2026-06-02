Maria Costello's serious situation: after the 2026 TT crash, she asks for help

TT 2026 was supposed to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Maria Costello’s first race on the Mountain Course, one of the most successful “Ladies” in road racing. Tragically, Maria suffered a tremendous crash during the Sidecar qualifying sessions, resulting in serious consequences. She herself made them public as she launched a fundraising campaign to cover all the related medical expenses.

MARIA COSTELLO’S CONDITION

Following the incident on May 26, Maria Costello is currently paralyzed from the fifth and sixth thoracic vertebrae down. The same T5 and T6 caused a spinal fracture, as well as fractures to an arm, several ribs, the nose, the eye socket (with lacerations between the eyes), the sternum, and a high-grade liver laceration. As reported in the opening message of the fundraiser—which aims to reach a target of £200,000 (nearly £90,000 raised so far)—Maria will need specialized physiotherapy care and possibly surgery to regain the use of her legs. That said, regardless of how effective the rehabilitation process may be, the injuries sustained will have a permanent impact on her life.

MARIA COSTELLO’S NEW LIFE

The message published by the “Team Maria” is quite clear: “After a life devoted entirely to the sport she loves, she will now need to channel that determination into healing and recovery.” A life change, just as her birthday on June 9 approaches. “Maria will need to move house or make modifications to her home, requiring accessibility adaptations wherever she is. She will need an adapted bed, shower, and kitchen, a stairlift, and a special vehicle for transport. Maria will undergo further surgeries in the coming weeks and months and will require specialized rehabilitation and physiotherapy.”

SIDECARS BANNED