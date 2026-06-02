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Maria Costello's serious situation: after the 2026 TT crash, she asks for help

Road Racing
by Alessio Piana
Tuesday, 02 June 2026 at 08:30
Maria Costello
TT 2026 was supposed to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Maria Costello’s first race on the Mountain Course, one of the most successful “Ladies” in road racing. Tragically, Maria suffered a tremendous crash during the Sidecar qualifying sessions, resulting in serious consequences. She herself made them public as she launched a fundraising campaign to cover all the related medical expenses.

MARIA COSTELLO’S CONDITION

Following the incident on May 26, Maria Costello is currently paralyzed from the fifth and sixth thoracic vertebrae down. The same T5 and T6 caused a spinal fracture, as well as fractures to an arm, several ribs, the nose, the eye socket (with lacerations between the eyes), the sternum, and a high-grade liver laceration. As reported in the opening message of the fundraiser—which aims to reach a target of £200,000 (nearly £90,000 raised so far)—Maria will need specialized physiotherapy care and possibly surgery to regain the use of her legs. That said, regardless of how effective the rehabilitation process may be, the injuries sustained will have a permanent impact on her life.

MARIA COSTELLO’S NEW LIFE

The message published by the “Team Maria” is quite clear: “After a life devoted entirely to the sport she loves, she will now need to channel that determination into healing and recovery.” A life change, just as her birthday on June 9 approaches. “Maria will need to move house or make modifications to her home, requiring accessibility adaptations wherever she is. She will need an adapted bed, shower, and kitchen, a stairlift, and a special vehicle for transport. Maria will undergo further surgeries in the coming weeks and months and will require specialized rehabilitation and physiotherapy.”

SIDECARS BANNED

Maria Costello, appointed MBE for her extraordinary achievements in motorcycling and her commitment to promoting the sport, is about to begin a new life. At the same time, the TT has also decided to ban Sidecars for this edition, a decision mirrored by the Southern 100 in the coming weeks. This edition of the Tourist Trophy delivered an extraordinary first Superbike race with Dean Harrison’s victory, but it also saw the death of Daniel Ingham and, speaking of three-wheelers, Maria Costello has suffered consequences that will mark her everyday life.

Read also

Too many crashes, too dangerous: sidecars banned from the 2026 TTToo many crashes, too dangerous: sidecars banned from the 2026 TT
New tragedy at the 2026 TT: Daniel Ingham dies following a crashNew tragedy at the 2026 TT: Daniel Ingham dies following a crash
Tourist Trophy

byAlessio Piana

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