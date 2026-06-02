Montevarchi in the spotlight: amid legal challenges and controversy, is the MXGP of Italy at risk?

The return of the MX World Championship to the Miravalle motocross track is at the center of a tug-of-war between residents, the Municipality, political parties, and even the FMI has stepped in.

Motocross World Championship in Montevarchi , yes or no? In about twenty days, on the weekend of June 20–21, it’s Italy’s GP turn at the Arezzo facility, which would welcome off-road racing for the first time since 2006. However, the conditional is a must for now, since a few days ago a complaint was filed with the Regional Administrative Court of Tuscany. An issue that has further strained the already tense relations between residents and the municipal administration that owns the facility, sparking a back-and-forth among various political parties, and there was also an intervention by Giovanni Copioli, FMI president. In short, there’s some turbulence in the area and the Tuscan event appears in doubt, even though it could all end up being much ado about nothing...

Tug-of-war in Montevarchi

Let’s start from the beginning: some citizens of the municipality in the province of Arezzo have filed an appeal with the TAR to suspend the ongoing work to allow the Miravalle motocross track to host the MXGP World Championship, not considering the facility to be of public interest and also questioning the legitimacy of the municipality’s purchase of the structure (for the record, dating back to 1987). Consequently, there is a request to suspend the international race scheduled for next June 21. Mayor Silvia Chiassai Martini immediately expressed dismay over the situation that has arisen, promptly pursuing legal avenues to ensure the regular running of the Motocross GP of Italy. From there, the political debate heated up, with back-and-forth between associations, which are asking for more exhaustive explanations about the future of the facility and its actual compatibility with the landscape, and the current administration, which instead maintains the operation is completely transparent. Lastly, there is no shortage of comments from PD representatives, who say they are not opposed to Motocross in Montevarchi, but ask that the matter not be turned into a political clash.

Also noteworthy are the statements by FMI President Giovanni Copioli, who expressed perplexity over this action by some citizens to halt the arrival of international-level motocross in the Arezzo area, as mentioned, a return for the first time in 20 years. “The appeal to the TAR by some citizens took me by surprise,” emphasized Copioli. “Motocross has always guaranteed visibility, economic spin-offs, and jobs for the city of Montevarchi and the province of Arezzo. I am therefore fully in line with the statements made by the mayor, to whom I extend my sincere thanks for her support of our sport. Moto Club Brilli Peri is working tirelessly to ensure the success of the event, and I am sure the matter will conclude with an Italian GP full of excitement for our riders and for all the fans.”