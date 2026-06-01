Andrea Adamo on fire: in the mud of Teutschenthal comes the first MXGP podium for KTM’s rookie.

First highlight for Andrea Adamo in KTM’s celebration at the German GP in Teutschenthal. Round 7 of the 2026 MXGP season saw the Austrian brand dominate, with points leader Lucas Coenen winning the GP thanks to two moto victories, but in second overall is the Sicilian rider himself, a rookie in the premier class of the Motocross World Championship. After a 7th place in Race 1 that didn’t satisfy him, he put together a solid 3rd place in Race 2, which ultimately earned him second overall at this German round. The track conditions are also worth noting: after a sunny Saturday, Sunday brought rain that turned it into mud, adding an extra challenge for everyone in the class.

First MXGP podium

It hasn’t been an easy start to the season for our standard-bearers. Alberto Forato still needs to find the right setup with Fantic, Andrea Bonacorsi is working on his feeling with Ducati, while Mattia Guadagnini has likely seen his season compromised after the latest injury... Andrea Adamo is the only rookie, a choice he made, as he admitted before the 2026 kickoff, but with KTM’s support, which promoted him to the premier class. The signs were encouraging, as Adamo was getting closer and closer to the front, but it’s this GP that marks the first real milestone of this 2026 MXGP Motocross World Championship.

“It was incredible. My first podium in my rookie season,” said Andrea Adamo at the end of the German GP. “There are so many fast riders, so many world champions and world titles. The margin between 3rd and 10th is really thin.” He also admitted, “I didn’t have the best first moto, the feeling was good but I crashed. From 9th to 7th was OK, but I thought the podium was gone. But anything can happen!” And indeed came the charge in Sunday’s second race. “A great start in the second moto and then, for me, following is almost easier than leading at the moment because I can learn a lot. I managed to take 3rd and I’m really happy.”