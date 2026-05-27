Ducati-Seewer split: agreement terminated, MXGP project moves forward with Bonacorsi and Vlaanderen

The Ducati project in Motocross is losing pieces: from three riders at the start to moving forward with only two in MXGP

Today comes the news that Jeremy Seewer and the Bologna-based brand have prematurely and mutually agreed to end their collaboration, with immediate effect. After two podiums achieved in 2025—two third places in Switzerland and France—the new season has not started in the best way. The Swiss rider, a three-time MXGP runner-up, has struggled in these early rounds, but there may also be other reasons we are not aware of. The agreement, which was supposed to run until the end of 2026, has been terminated early. The Red Bull Factory MXGP team will continue in the premier class with Andrea Bonacorsi and Calvin Vlaanderen starting from the GP of the coming weekend in Germany.

It’s worth noting that in the last French GP the Italian rider recorded the first top 10 with the Desmo450 MX, finishing eighth overall after the two motos. Signs that the Red machine in Motocross is making some progress, even if it’s not in contention for top positions this year after a particularly encouraging debut, which included the two aforementioned podiums by Seewer. But the 2026 season is long and we’re only at the beginning, so we’ll see whether Ducati manages to bounce back or if this turns out to be what we can call a “transition year.”

The official statement

Ducati and Jeremy Seewer announce that they have mutually agreed to end the collaboration between the Swiss rider and the Red Bull Factory MXGP Team, with immediate effect.

The official Ducati team in the MXGP World Championship will continue its participation in the 2026 season with Andrea Bonacorsi and Calvin Vlaanderen, starting from the German GP in Teutschenthal scheduled for May 30-31.

Ducati would like to thank Jeremy, with whom the Italian manufacturer scored two podiums in 2025, with third places in Frauenfeld (CH) and Ernée (FR), and wishes him all the best for the continuation of his career.