MOTOGPSUPERBIKE MOTOCROSS ROAD RACINGSTORIESDREAMSPAOLO GOZZI COLUMN

Ducati-Seewer split: agreement terminated, MXGP project moves forward with Bonacorsi and Vlaanderen

Motocross
by Diana Tamantini
Wednesday, 27 May 2026 at 17:40
seewer-ducati-motocross-divorzio
The Ducati project in Motocross is losing pieces: from three riders at the start to moving forward with only two in MXGP.
Today comes the news that Jeremy Seewer and the Bologna-based brand have prematurely and mutually agreed to end their collaboration, with immediate effect. After two podiums achieved in 2025—two third places in Switzerland and France—the new season has not started in the best way. The Swiss rider, a three-time MXGP runner-up, has struggled in these early rounds, but there may also be other reasons we are not aware of. The agreement, which was supposed to run until the end of 2026, has been terminated early. The Red Bull Factory MXGP team will continue in the premier class with Andrea Bonacorsi and Calvin Vlaanderen starting from the GP of the coming weekend in Germany.
It’s worth noting that in the last French GP the Italian rider recorded the first top 10 with the Desmo450 MX, finishing eighth overall after the two motos. Signs that the Red machine in Motocross is making some progress, even if it’s not in contention for top positions this year after a particularly encouraging debut, which included the two aforementioned podiums by Seewer. But the 2026 season is long and we’re only at the beginning, so we’ll see whether Ducati manages to bounce back or if this turns out to be what we can call a “transition year.”

The official statement

Ducati and Jeremy Seewer announce that they have mutually agreed to end the collaboration between the Swiss rider and the Red Bull Factory MXGP Team, with immediate effect.
The official Ducati team in the MXGP World Championship will continue its participation in the 2026 season with Andrea Bonacorsi and Calvin Vlaanderen, starting from the German GP in Teutschenthal scheduled for May 30-31.
Ducati would like to thank Jeremy, with whom the Italian manufacturer scored two podiums in 2025, with third places in Frauenfeld (CH) and Ernée (FR), and wishes him all the best for the continuation of his career.

Read also

Benistant has undergone surgery and is fighting on: how the MXGP rider is doing after the serious crash at the French GPBenistant has undergone surgery and is fighting on: how the MXGP rider is doing after the serious crash at the French GP
Vialle and Gajser excluded from the restart: the unclear rule stirring debate in MXGPVialle and Gajser excluded from the restart: the unclear rule stirring debate in MXGP
If you like the content from our news outlet, you can select it as a preferred source by clicking HERE
MXGP

byDiana Tamantini

Continue reading

loading

You might also like

benistant-mxgp-injury-1 (1)
Motocross

Benistant has undergone surgery and is fighting on: how the MXGP rider is doing after the serious crash at the French GP

27 May 2026
mxgp-motocross-germania
Motocross

Shock and uncertainty for Benistant, MXGP continues: the schedule for the German GP at Teutschenthal

26 May 2026
febvre-mxgp-francia
Motocross

“Are they waiting for someone to die?” Febvre’s fury after Benistant’s crash, controversy in MXGP

25 May 2026

More news

bezzecchi-martin-aprilia-motogp

Mugello, Marco Bezzecchi's bogey track: a historic mission to break the jinx

MotoGP
BMW M 1000 RR Superbike SBK

Superbike: Supersport-style rules to rein in Ducati? BMW also opposes

Superbike
benistant-mxgp-injury-1 (1)

Benistant has undergone surgery and is fighting on: how the MXGP rider is doing after the serious crash at the French GP

Motocross
MotoGP 2026

MotoGP 2027: early problems with the 850cc prototypes

MotoGP
Massimo Rivola

Massimo Rivola: Pecco Bagnaia’s perfect profile

MotoGP

Popular articles

Toprak Razgatlioglu Prima Pramac Yamaha MotoGP

Toprak Razgatlioglu, what a struggle in MotoGP! "Not even Marquez would win on the Yamaha"

MotoGP
benistant-mxgp-injury-1 (1)

Benistant has undergone surgery and is fighting on: how the MXGP rider is doing after the serious crash at the French GP

Motocross
mxgp-motocross-germania

Shock and uncertainty for Benistant, MXGP continues: the schedule for the German GP at Teutschenthal

Motocross
marquez-motogp-ritorno-mugello

See you at Mugello!": Marc Marquez is back, Ducati welcomes the MotoGP champion back

MotoGP
Michael Dunlop

Michael Dunlop rules out the top-spec Ducati Panigale V4 R for the TT: to be revisited in 2027

Road Racing

Loading