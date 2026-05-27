Benistant has undergone surgery and is fighting on: how the MXGP rider is doing after the serious crash at the French GP

Thibault Benistant has provided a brief update on his current situation. A flood of support messages from the motorsport world.

"The surgery on the T3 and T4 vertebrae went well, we begin this new battle. Thank you for all the messages." The After days of silence and waiting, Thibault Benistant himself has shared a small update on his condition with the cover image and a short message:The MXGP rider for the Honda Motoblouz SR Motul team underwent surgery on Monday after being transferred to the hospital in Toulouse. The serious accident that occurred at the start of the first moto on the Sunday of the French GP, in addition to the controversy over the lack of a red flag, has left significant physical consequences. We will now see what the next steps will be...

Endless support

The T3 and T4 vertebrae, known as thoracic vertebrae, are two bones located in the upper back, in the rib cage area, as the name suggests. This detail, along with the reports that have circulated since last weekend mentioning spinal cord injuries, and the phrase "he couldn’t feel his legs anymore" said by several riders, suggests the risk of paraplegia (the loss of movement in the lower limbs). However, everything always depends on the actual extent of the injury and the rider’s physical response. Not being doctors and lacking further official details, we are sticking only to what has been stated so far by the young Frenchman and his team.

What we do know is that there have been countless messages of support since Sunday, which have multiplied further under this latest communication from Benistant himself. From the Motocross paddock to MotoGP stars like Marc Marquez , Johann Zarco, and Fabio Quartararo, and World Superbike riders like Dominique Aegerter and Xavi Vierge, everyone wants to show their support for the French motocrosser after what happened on Sunday. The only thing we can wish for Thibault Benistant is that everything turns out for the best and that the consequences are not too serious.