Van Venrooy KTM on a signing spree: after the ex-Beta, ex-Ducati Seewer takes on a dual role

Move to KTM: the agreement between Van Venrooy and Jeremy Seewer is official, dual role in MXGP

Jeremy Seewer will race with the Van Venrooy KTM team. After former Beta rider Rick Elzinga (called up to replace the injured Guadagnini ), the Dutch outfit has also announced a deal with the former Ducati rider. This clarifies the new situation for the experienced Swiss motocrosser who, after the pause following his split from the Red brand, will return to action in a dual capacity: test rider and racer for the remainder of the 2026 MXGP Motocross season. There had been no shortage of rumors about Seewer, particularly the possibility that the Swiss rider would move to America with Suzuki. Instead, he resumes his world championship campaign, taking on another challenge where he can put his vast experience to good use.

The MXGP team’s statement

Jeremy Seewer will return to the FIM Motocross World Championship in a new role that will see him work closely with KTM as a test rider for the rest of the 2026 season, while simultaneously racing with the Van Venrooy KTM team. The Swiss rider was without a team, but has now found an opportunity that will allow him to remain active in competition, contributing his extensive experience to KTM’s ongoing development.

Seewer will race for the Van Venrooy KTM team in the second half of the season, making his orange debut this weekend at the final round of the Dutch Masters of Motocross in Halle, where he will log valuable race time in the sand. After his appearance in the Netherlands, Seewer will return to the FIM Motocross World Championship paddock the following weekend, lining up at the iconic Foxhill circuit.

The Van Venrooy KTM team is excited to welcome the experienced Grand Prix winner and looks forward to seeing what he can achieve in the remainder of the season. For Seewer, this move represents an important opportunity to get back on track, stay involved in KTM’s development program, and lay the groundwork for the future.