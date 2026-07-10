MOTOGPSUPERBIKE MOTOCROSS ROAD RACINGSTORIESDREAMSPAOLO GOZZI COLUMN

Van Venrooy KTM on a signing spree: after the ex-Beta, ex-Ducati Seewer takes on a dual role

Motocross
by Diana Tamantini
Friday, 10 July 2026 at 13:30
seewer-ktm-van-venrooy-mxgp
Add as a preferred source on Google
Move to KTM: the agreement between Van Venrooy and Jeremy Seewer is official, dual role in MXGP.
Jeremy Seewer will race with the Van Venrooy KTM team. After former Beta rider Rick Elzinga (called up to replace the injured Guadagnini), the Dutch outfit has also announced a deal with the former Ducati rider. This clarifies the new situation for the experienced Swiss motocrosser who, after the pause following his split from the Red brand, will return to action in a dual capacity: test rider and racer for the remainder of the 2026 MXGP Motocross season. There had been no shortage of rumors about Seewer, particularly the possibility that the Swiss rider would move to America with Suzuki. Instead, he resumes his world championship campaign, taking on another challenge where he can put his vast experience to good use.

The MXGP team’s statement

Jeremy Seewer will return to the FIM Motocross World Championship in a new role that will see him work closely with KTM as a test rider for the rest of the 2026 season, while simultaneously racing with the Van Venrooy KTM team. The Swiss rider was without a team, but has now found an opportunity that will allow him to remain active in competition, contributing his extensive experience to KTM’s ongoing development.
Seewer will race for the Van Venrooy KTM team in the second half of the season, making his orange debut this weekend at the final round of the Dutch Masters of Motocross in Halle, where he will log valuable race time in the sand. After his appearance in the Netherlands, Seewer will return to the FIM Motocross World Championship paddock the following weekend, lining up at the iconic Foxhill circuit.
The Van Venrooy KTM team is excited to welcome the experienced Grand Prix winner and looks forward to seeing what he can achieve in the remainder of the season. For Seewer, this move represents an important opportunity to get back on track, stay involved in KTM’s development program, and lay the groundwork for the future.
-> Follow us on Instagram: @Corsedimoto

Read also

Mattia Guadagnini: MXGP World Championship still a long way off, but there’s a date for the comeback showMattia Guadagnini: MXGP World Championship still a long way off, but there’s a date for the comeback show
Calvin Vlaanderen shines at home, Ducati smiles in MXGP: confidence on the riseCalvin Vlaanderen shines at home, Ducati smiles in MXGP: confidence on the rise
MXGP

byDiana Tamantini

Continue reading

loading

You might also like

guadagnini-mxgp-data-rientro
Motocross

Mattia Guadagnini: MXGP World Championship still a long way off, but there’s a date for the comeback show

08 July 2026
vlaanderen-ducati-mxgp-sudafrica
Motocross

Calvin Vlaanderen shines at home, Ducati smiles in MXGP: confidence on the rise

07 July 2026
coenen-ktm-farres-triumph-mxgp-mx2
Motocross

Stunning double wins in South Africa: Coenen dominant in MXGP, Farres-Triumph fairytale in MX2

05 July 2026

More news

Marc Marquez caduta Sachsenring MotoGP

MotoGP Germany, FP1 classification: Fernandez on top, Marquez crashes then gives everyone a scare

MotoGP
gresini-motogp-gibernau-rossi-marquez

Sachsenring nostalgia: Gresini recalls the historic Gibernau–Rossi duel at the 2003 Grand Prix

MotoGP
Dixon

SBK Donington FP1: Honda starts complaining again; the riders are nowhere

Superbike
Valentino Rossi

Valentino Rossi's company loses 1.2 million: the reasons for the decline

MotoGP
Alex Rins MotoGP

Alex Rins off the MotoGP grid: his future could be in Superbike

MotoGP

Popular articles

moreira-alonso-honda-motogp

Alonso like Moreira? History repeats itself in Moto2 with Honda MotoGP in the background

MotoGP
Marc Marquez

Marc Marquez: Here’s the plan to regain the lead

MotoGP
aprilia-bezzecchi-motogp-germangp

Bezzecchi at the Sachsenring amid pain and uncertainties: "I crashed at 200 km/h, now step by step

MotoGP
Team Prima Pramac Yamaha MotoGP Razgatlioglu Miller Borsoi Campinoti

MotoGP: from triumphs with Ducati to the back of the grid with Yamaha—the Pramac team’s new climb

MotoGP
Dean Harrison

Southern 100: Dean Harrison is on another level amid the walls of Billown — watch Race 1 here

Road Racing

Loading