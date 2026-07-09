Southern 100: Dean Harrison is on another level amid the walls of Billown — watch Race 1 here

DeaDean Harrison is increasingly the king of this season’s road races. After last month’s TT triumphs, the official Honda Britain rider (HRC offshoot) is dominating at the Southern 100 as well.

We’re talking about one of the most important dates on the road racing calendar. The Southern 100 is held on the 6.8-kilometer Billown circuit around the town of Castletown, in the southern part of the Isle of Man. It may not have the mystique of the Mountain Course (60.6 kilometers), but it’s no less impressive. Here too, riders post stratospheric averages, blasting between houses and stone walls: the lap record, set by Dean Harrison himself, is 190 km/h. If anything, it’s an even more dangerous course than the TT. With another key difference: here the riders all start together, as in the NorthWest and the Ulster TT, not against the clock like at the TT.

Dean Harrison untouchable

On the first of the three race days, among others, two “Senior” races were held—the top class, using Superbike-spec machines. Almost all the top road racing specialists lined up: Harrison, Michael Dunlop , and Peter Hickman above all. In the first race Dean Harrison was out of this world: he led all seven laps and ended the contest with about ten seconds in hand. The official Honda CBR-RR in “road racing” trim turned into a missile out of reach for the BMWs of his two rivals. Michael Dunlop, struggling from the start, was then forced to retire. Peter Hickman fought to the end with Nathan Harrison, also on a Honda. The Isle of Man native ultimately managed to fend off Hickman’s attacks to the delight of his fellow islanders.

The Southern 100 on streaming

Same story in the day’s second Senior race, again over seven laps. On this occasion Dean Harrison finished ahead of Mike Brownie and Nathan Harrison.

The Southern 100 is available via paid streaming, including coverage of the final race day on Thursday, July 9. However, the organizers have released the first Senior race for everyone, which you can enjoy at the link below. Check this out…

Photo: Southern 100