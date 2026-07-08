Marc Marquez sounds the alarm in the paddock: "There’s no unity"

Marc Marquez arrives at the Sachsenring knowing he’s on friendly ground. Since his MotoGP debut in 2013, he has won nine times here, most recently last season, when he secured his first premier-class title with Ducati. This year the on-track balance has shifted, and his latest arm injury, sustained in Indonesia, has curtailed the superstar’s ambitions and performances.

The Sachsenring is Marquez’s temple

In the MotoGP world, the German Grand Prix is known as Marc Marquez’s “backyard,” thanks to #93’s unchallenged dominance at the Sachsenring. He triumphed here for ten years in a row, including his successes in Moto2 and the 125 class. On July 7, 2019, the Cervera phenomenon became the first rider in history to win the same Grand Prix for ten consecutive years. In 2020 his long ordeal began, with a season first marked by a fracture of the right humerus and then by the Covid-19 pandemic. In 2021 he managed to reassert himself with Honda, one of Marc’s three wins that season.

The next two seasons were difficult for Marquez due to physical issues. In 2022, he couldn’t race because of diplopia (double vision) caused by an accident in Indonesia, which kept him off track for several rounds. In 2023, a fracture of his left thumb during morning warm-up forced him to stop, preventing him from racing on Sunday. In 2024, riding the Ducati Desmosedici, he finished second. Last year he once again tasted glory at the Sachsenring, claiming his twelfth victory on the German circuit.

Lack of unity in the paddock

In recent days, the Spanish MotoGP ace has appeared at several events, including WDW. In a long interview with the YouTube channel Gawl Bike, the nine-time world champion addressed an interesting topic concerning his colleagues and the paddock. According to the Catalan rider, there is no truly united front among the riders, as evidenced by the many absences during Safety Commission meetings. In his view, as soon as a matter of safety or collective interest arises, athletes’ individual ambitions take over. "There is no unity. Sometimes, when a dangerous situation comes up, someone says, ‘I’m not racing.’ But the one who thinks he has a chance to score a lot of points replies, ‘I’m going.’ Either we’re all in the same boat, or we’re not. Today, that unity doesn’t exist."

According to Marquez, this lack of cohesion prevents the riders from having a say in the most important decisions concerning their safety. Despite the many crashes and injuries, despite the bikes being faster than ever and circuit run-off areas not being safe, the safety chapter in MotoGP remains a hot, unresolved front. Dorna, the manufacturers, Liberty Media are preparing to tackle the new regulations set for 2027. However, Marc Marquez suggests that as long as the riders remain divided, their influence will remain limited. Even in sport, individual interest prevails over the collective interest...