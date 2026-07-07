Rider market, final act: Luca Marini holding his breath

The 2027 MotoGP grid is almost drawn, with just one piece missing to complete the puzzle. Between tears for farewells and smiles for new adventures, official announcements are rolling in along with the names of the first big exclusions. The next season will be “revolutionary,” not only due to the new regulations and 850cc engines, but also for the many livery changes that will reshuffle the deck on track.

Aprilia and Ducati head to head

Ducati reopened the market dance by re-confirming Marc Marquez, while Aprilia announced the arrival of two-time MotoGP champion Pecco Bagnaia. The duel between the two Italian teams reverberates on and off the track, with press releases, timing, and national pride all in play. In Borgo Panigale they are betting on Pedro Acosta, with an all-Spanish line-up. In Noale, instead, they favor the tricolor, with the VR46 Academy duo, Bagnaia-Bezzecchi, ready to challenge the Iberian rivals.

The Trackhouse Racing riders are decided, though not yet officially announced. Raul Fernandez and Enea Bastianini will be tasked with representing the American squad in the 850 era. Gresini Racing is backing Joan Mir and Dani Holgado, while VR46 goes with Fermin Aldeguer and Nicolò Bulega.

HRC and Yamaha dream of a revival

A turnaround from the Japanese teams has long been awaited; in recent years they’ve struggled and been forced to chase the European brands. Yamaha will rely on Jorge Martin and Ai Ogura for a rebirth, closing the chapter with Fabio Quartararo and Alex Rins. There’s still one seat open in the Pramac satellite team, despite being unofficially assigned. In addition to Toprak Razgatlioglu, who has a contract until 2027, Izan Guevara is one step away from signing.

In the Honda garage, Fabio Quartararo will be joined by one of Diogo Moreira or rookie David Alonso, with the excluded rider set to race in LCR colors. The Winged brand has wrapped up its MotoGP market moves, while one question mark remains at KTM, leaving some riders holding their breath. The factory team will welcome Fabio Di Giannantonio and Alex Marquez, while at Tech3 it’s certain that at least one Moto2 rider, Manuel Gonzalez or Senna Agius, will get a premier class contract. The other side of the box should go to Luca Marini , although Vinales and Binder are still in the running.

2027 MotoGP grid

DUCATI:

Lenovo: Marc Marquez, Pedro Acosta

VR46: Fermin Aldeguer, Nicolo Bulega

Gresini: Daniel Holgado, Joan Mir

APRILIA:

Aprilia Racing: Marco Bezzecchi, Pecco Bagnaia

Trackhouse: Enea Bastianini, Raul Fernandez

KTM:

Factory Racing: Alex Marquez, Fabio Di Giannantonio

Tech3: Gonzalez (or Agius), ?

HONDA:

HRC: Fabio Quartararo, Moreira or Alonso

LCR: Johann Zarco, Moreira or Alonso

YAMAHA:

Factory team: Jorge Martin, Ai Ogura

Pramac: Toprak Razgatlioglu, Izan Guevara