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Ducati "Made in Spain": Boss Domenicali rejects the accusations

MotoGP
by Luigi Ciamburro
Tuesday, 07 July 2026 at 10:21
Pedro Acosta e Marc Marquez
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Ducati has decided to bet on a pair of Spanish riders for next MotoGP season. Marc Marquez has been confirmed, and alongside him will be the talented Pedro Acosta, strongly desired by the Borgo Panigale leadership. Fans are gearing up for a major showdown between the young rising star and the nine-time world champion.

Ducati aiming for the top

The phenomenon from Cervera against the Shark from Mazarrón. Their Spanish nationality is perhaps coincidental; Claudio Domenicali urges looking at talent rather than passports. "We didn’t want to create a Spanish team; we wanted the strongest rider pairing possible," emphasized the Ducati boss in an interview with 'La Gazzetta dello Sport'. From 2026, the only Italian rider on a Desmosedici could be Nicolò Bulega. That remains conditional until there’s official confirmation from Valentino Rossi’s VR46 team. For this reason too, the Emilia-based brand is pushing to bring the WorldSBK leader to MotoGP.
Ducati acknowledges it no longer has the technical edge it once enjoyed. Domenicali knows well that every victory must be fought for tooth and nail, as rivals have closed the gap. "Over the last two years we’ve had more difficulty than usual improving the bike, while other manufacturers have solved their problems and caught up with us. It’s part of the competition." The outcome of this championship will depend entirely on Marc’s physical condition when he returns from the summer break. "We’re not starting as favorites. There are four riders ahead of Marc, and it will be crucial to see what kind of Marquez we’ll see after the summer."
Pedro Acosta

Acosta steps in softly

After the Concorde Agreement between MSMA and Liberty Media, Borgo Panigale kicked off the rider market by announcing Marc Marquez’s renewal, Pecco Bagnaia’s departure, and Pedro Acosta’s arrival. News that’s been known for months and already hints at a showdown between two MotoGP stars. With the usual risks… For the KTM rider, it will be an opportunity to grow and learn from a superstar. But as often happens, the pupil could surpass the master and spark fireworks in the garage. "It’s an honor to share the team with Marc," said Acosta. "He is more or less at the end of his career; I, let’s say, have just started in MotoGP."

The legend versus the rising star

The young Spaniard seized the championship lead with his first Sprint victory, ahead of Marquez, in the season opener at Buriram. Since then, he has slipped to seventh in the overall standings due to a series of technical issues on his RC16 and a carpal tunnel problem in his right wrist, which required surgery. For now, Acosta shows the utmost respect toward Marquez—then we’ll see. "It’s a good opportunity to try to learn from him and from his experience. He’s the last of the old guard; he raced with great champions like Dani, Jorge, and Valentino."
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Pedro Acosta

byLuigi Ciamburro

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