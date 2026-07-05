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WDW 2026, Race of Champions: Bulega crushes the field, all-Superbike podium

MotoGP
by Matteo Bellan
Sunday, 05 July 2026 at 13:23
Nicolo Bulega Ducati Race of Champions
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Not only in SBK, Bulega superior at the WDW as well: victory for the future MotoGP rider. Marquez outside the top 10.
The long-awaited Lenovo Race of Champions 2026 ends with the triumph of Nicolò Bulega in the race at the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli. In a Ducati World Week that celebrates 100 years of the Borgo Panigale manufacturer, it’s a win with a special flavor. After taking pole position on Saturday, today he launched strong and kept P1 all the way to the checkered flag.

Bagnaia best MotoGP rider, Marquez outside the top 10

Behind Bulega came two more World Superbike colleagues, Alberto Surra and Lorenzo Baldassarri. In the final laps the Go Eleven rider closed in on the Motocorsa rookie, tried to pass him, but couldn’t make it. The top 5 was completed by Yari Montella and Pecco Bagnaia, who was the best of the MotoGP riders in this “friendly” race of the World Ducati Week.
Marc Marquez did no better than twelfth, racing cautiously and focused only on bringing his Ducati Panigale V4 Tricolore to the finish. He’s not at 100% physically; there was no point taking risks at the WDW. His mind is on the MotoGP weekend at the Sachsenring (July 10–12).

Lenovo Race of Champions: race report and results

Ducati riders on the Misano grid at WDW for the Race of Champions
WDW 2026, Race of Champions: race report and results
LAP 1/10: Bulega holds the lead off the start, followed by Surra, Baldassarri, Montella and Bagnaia.
LAP 2: Bulega tries to stretch away, Surra 0.5s back, towing Baldassarri along. Bagnaia still behind Montella. VR46 duel, with Di Giannantonio snatching seventh from Morbidelli. Marquez thirteenth, taking it easy.
LAP 3: Nicolò clocks a 1'34"606, Surra a 1'34"716. There are over six tenths between the two Italian Superbike riders.
LAP 4: Nicolò drops it further, 1'34"545, the gap over Surra climbs past one second. Michele Pirro, who turns 40 today, has returned to the box. As is known, he’s not in top physical shape: he still wanted to be here for the fans and to celebrate Ducati. Alvaro Bautista, also not at 100%, has returned to the pits as well.
LAP 5: Bulega, Surra, Baldassarri, Montella, Bagnaia, Bridewell, Morbidelli, Diggia, Tulovic, Mackenzie make up the top 10. Marquez calmly in twelfth.
LAP 7: Nicolò leads the race with 1.4s over Surra; Marquez is on Mackenzie’s tail and can think about taking eleventh.
LAP 8: Bulega still the leader, while Baldassarri closes to four tenths from Surra. Montella and Bagnaia further back. Marquez battling with Mackenzie.
LAP 10 (FINAL): Nicolò manages it, while Baldassarri presses Surra.
BULEGA TRIUMPHS AHEAD OF SURRA AND BALDASSARRI.
WDW 2026, RACE OF CHAMPIONS: THE RACE CLASSIFICATION AT MISANO
Race of Champions Ducati race classification standings
WDW 2026, Race of Champions: the race results at Misano

World Ducati Week 2026: the starting grid

1. Nicolò Bulega
2. Lorenzo Baldassarri
3. Yari Montella
4. Alberto Surra
5. Franco Morbidelli
6. Pecco Bagnaia
7. Fabio Di Giannantonio
8. Thomas Bridewell
9. Michele Pirro
10. Hafizh Syahrin
11. Alvaro Bautista
12. Marc Marquez
13. Tarran Mackenzie
14. Lukas Tulovic
15. PJ Jacobsen
16. Josh Waters
Worth noting that Pecco Bagnaia had qualified third, but later admitted he’d cut the first sector and very honestly had himself moved back on the Race of Champions starting grid at Misano Adriatico.

Read also

Davide Tardozzi: market rumor about the VR46 teamDavide Tardozzi: market rumor about the VR46 team
WDW 2026, Race of Champions Qualifying: Superbike beats MotoGP, Bulega on poleWDW 2026, Race of Champions Qualifying: Superbike beats MotoGP, Bulega on pole
Nicolò Bulega

byMatteo Bellan

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