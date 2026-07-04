Ducati ignites Misano, Bulega challenges Marquez in the Race of Champions: the weekend schedule

Bulega will be up against future MotoGP colleagues and more at WDW 2026 in Misano, where the customary event dedicated to Ducati enthusiasts has been organized: it’s a chance to get up close to riders from the present and the past.

No MotoGP, no Superbike, it’s World Ducati Week time. From July 3 to 5 at the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli, the annual event takes place which in 2026 also celebrates the 100th anniversary of the Borgo Panigale company. The first activities kicked off today, including on-track test rides, interviews, meet and greets, and much more. But the main attraction of WDW is undoubtedly the Lenovo Race of Champions, now in its fourth edition.

Ducati Race of Champions: what it is, and the TV-streaming schedule for the weekend

Ducati riders from MotoGP, Superbike, and other championships will battle it out on the Misano track riding exclusive Panigale V4 Tricolore bikes prepared specifically for the Lenovo Race of Champions. Each example starts from the Panigale V4 Tricolore and is fitted with a dedicated configuration developed to deliver maximum performance on the track. Naturally, the FMI regulation requirements are met, adopting black forged aluminum wheels, an under-cowl oil recovery pan, and a fuel breather recovery system. The configuration is completed by custom racing fairings with the rider’s livery, a billet fuel cap, and event-specific celebratory details such as the seat.

The weekend schedule includes free practice and qualifying on Saturday, while Sunday will be dedicated to the official race, followed by the podium ceremony. Sky Sport MotoGP (channel 2028) will broadcast everything live on TV. For live streaming, Sky Go and NOW are available. The official websites ducati.com and motogp.com will also broadcast qualifying and the race.

Saturday, July 4, 2026

14:35-15:00 Free Practice

15:45-16:10 Qualifying

Sunday, July 5, 2026

12:40-13:05 Race

WDW 2026: the participating riders

Below is the lineup of Ducati riders who will battle at the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli:

Marc Marquez (MotoGP)

Pecco Bagnaia (MotoGP)

Fabio Di Giannantonio (MotoGP)

Franco Morbidelli (MotoGP)

Nicolò Bulega (Superbike)

Alvaro Bautista (Superbike)

Yari Montella (Superbike)

Lorenzo Baldassarri (Superbike)

Alberto Surra (Superbike)

Tarran Mackenzie (Superbike)

Thomas Bridewell (Superbike)

PJ Jacobsen (MotoAmerica)

Hafizh Syahrin (Asia Road Racing Championship)

Josh Waters (Australian SBK)

Lukas Tulovic (EURO MOTO, formerly IDM)

The most recent edition of the Race of Champions was held in 2024 and the winner was Pecco Bagnaia , then freshly married to Domizia Castagnini and recently the father of a baby boy. The Piedmontese rider shared the podium with Andrea Iannone (who took pole position) and Marc Marquez, with the latter snatching third place from Nicolò Bulega at the final corner, causing contact and the Emilian rider’s crash.

Bulega and Marquez: calm after the 2024 incident

As long as I can, it’s fine,” replied Nicolò, who in 2025 actually replaced Marc (injured) in the GPs at Portimao and Valencia. No bad blood between Bulega and Marquez. The two even spoke in the press room today ( HERE the video). The Superbike World Championship leader greeted the reigning MotoGP champion, who told him, “This year bam, bam, bam,” referring to his domination in the production-derived series. “,” replied Nicolò, who in 2025 actually replaced Marc (injured) in the GPs at Portimao and Valencia.

At the Lenovo Race of Champions he’ll have the chance to challenge him and other colleagues he’ll face in MotoGP in 2027, when he’ll race for the Pertamina Enduro VR46 team. The move isn’t official yet, but it should become so shortly. Even if it’s a “friendly” race and there’s no reason to take risks, no top-level rider likes to finish behind.