Marc Marquez–Valentino Rossi in a deep freeze: "We are very different"

Marc Marquez struggled far too much during the MotoGP weekend at Silverstone. How much of the responsibility lies with the Ducati Desmosedici, and what are the real conditions of his right arm? In an interview with 'The Paper,' the nine-time world champion also talks about his (non) relationship with Valentino Rossi.

The difficult Silverstone weekend

When we saw the reigning MotoGP champion at the British circuit, many wondered if it was the real Marc Marquez. Ninth in the Sprint, seventh in Sunday’s race. He wasn’t even the best Ducati rider on a track where the Desmosedici struggles to keep up with the Aprilias. The #93 was overshadowed by both his brother Alex and Fabio Di Giannantonio, and on Saturday also by Franco Morbidelli , who was riding last year’s bike.

After three wins in the last four races before the summer break, he had returned as a favorite in the title fight, which was then derailed by an injury. Now his gap to leader Jorge Martin has grown from 18 to 40 points in just one weekend. At the end of the British GP, he was clearly bitter. "The bike was working well, the tires were good. I didn’t find a way to be faster," he admitted to the media. The English track is certainly not the most suitable for Ducatis, which prefer stop-and-go circuits with hard braking and sharp acceleration. Nevertheless, Bagnaia won in 2022 and Bastianini in 2024...

Health conditions and retirement

There’s a certain mystery surrounding his actual physical condition. In Borgo Panigale they certainly know and assure that by September Marc Marquez will be back to full fitness. But judging by certain statements from the multiple MotoGP champion, some doubts persist. "I always say the same thing... If my physical condition allows it, I’d like to continue. But I won’t be the first athlete nor the last to end a career for health reasons," admitted the Cervera phenomenon. "I think it will happen sooner or later, because I’ve had many injuries and every year the pain increases. But for the moment, I can handle it."

The relationship with Valentino Rossi

The never publicly stated goal is to reach ten world titles and surpass Valentino Rossi. Their rivalry reached some of the highest peaks in MotoGP history, unlike anything ever seen between two on-track rivals—so much so that it even split the two-wheel fanbase. All after that Sepang episode in 2015. Since then, never a handshake (think Misano 2018), the two superstars have even avoided meeting each other’s gaze. And when the Championship comes to Italy, it’s still easy to hear a wave of boos aimed at Marquez.

Since it’s a topic both prefer not to discuss, they’re usually not asked about it. But at Silverstone the Ducati rider made an exception when asked about the possibility of making peace with Valentino Rossi. "It’s impossible to find a solution. Some things don’t depend on just one person. It takes two people. For my private life, I don’t need him and he doesn’t need me. But I respect what he has achieved. We have both given a lot to MotoGP and to the world of motorsport. We are two very different people," Marc concluded.