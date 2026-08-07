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Jack Miller and Franco Morbidelli headed for the Superbike World Championship? The riders' answers

Superbike
by Matteo Bellan
Friday, 07 August 2026 at 16:33
Jack Miller Franco Morbidelli MotoGP Superbike
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Binder close to a deal to switch paddocks, but he might not be the only one moving to WSBK: here’s what Jackass and Morbido had to say.
It has long been known that several names on the current MotoGP grid won’t find a seat in 2027 and will need to seek another path to continue their motorcycle racing careers. The first option that comes to mind is undoubtedly the Superbike World Championship, although some have already shut the door on this kind of move: Maverick Vinales. Let go by KTM and Tech3, the Spaniard would rather stay at home than try an experience in the production-derived series.
Others think differently. For example, Brad Binder is reportedly one step away from a deal with the ROKiT BMW Motorrad team. The South African is expected to replace Danilo Petrucci as Miguel Oliveira’s teammate, a rider with whom he has already shared a garage in the past.

From MotoGP to Superbike: what Miller says

Jack Miller Pramac Yamaha MotoGP rider smiling
Jack Miller, possible Yamaha WSBK move
Another rider who could land in WorldSBK in 2027 is Jack Miller. After years riding for Honda, Ducati, KTM, and Yamaha, there’s no room left for him in MotoGP. According to some rumors, there’s a chance we’ll see him race the R1 with the Pata Maxus Yamaha team. Making way for him would be Xavi Vierge, who became Andrea Locatelli’s teammate in 2026 after four years in Honda HRC colors.
Asked by Crash.net about his interest in a possible switch to Superbike, the Australian was clear: “Absolutely. I still feel a huge desire to race. I can’t wait to go there and I hope to do something special.” Discussions are underway; Miller has now accepted that he no longer has chances in MotoGP and hopes to find a good seat in WorldSBK. We’ll see if he reaches an agreement with Yamaha or if there’s a surprise. He has an excellent relationship with the Iwata manufacturer and has also contested the last two editions of the Suzuka 8 Hours with good results.

Morbidelli stays “mysterious” about WSBK

Franco Morbidelli Pertamina VR46 rider
Morbidelli-Bulega: seat swap?
Franco Morbidelli also has no seat for 2027 and is forced to consider an alternative to the premier class of Grand Prix motorcycle racing. At Silverstone, where he’s competing in the British Grand Prix, he didn’t want to go too far on the Superbike topic: “I can’t talk about it right now,” he told Crash.net, “I’m sorry. I’m living the life of my dreams. I race motorcycles and I do my dream job. I don’t see how I could not be happy with the life I lead.”
In Morbidelli’s case, the possibility has emerged that he could sign for the Aruba.it Racing Ducati team and replace Nicolò Bulega, who is instead set to move to MotoGP with the Pertamina Enduro VR46 team—the very one the Roman rides for today. The seat of the current WSBK championship leader is enticing to many riders. Manu Gonzalez, currently leading the Moto2 standings, has also been mentioned. Team principal Stefano Cecconi and the men at Borgo Panigale are evaluating multiple profiles, and a decision is expected by the end of summer.
-> Seguici anche su Instagram: @Corsedimoto

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