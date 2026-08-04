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British Supersport, Oli Bayliss makes Triumph soar: perfect weekend at Oulton Park

Road Racing
by Matteo Bellan
Tuesday, 04 August 2026 at 10:00
Oli Bayliss Triumph Supersport BSB
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The racer’s son enjoyed a fantastic weekend in England: the results he achieved are a real boost of confidence.
Last weekend at Oulton Park, round 6 of the 2026 BSB calendar took place. The spotlight was mainly on Superbike, where championship leader Kyle Ryde won Race 2 and Race 3 after finishing second behind Bradley Ray in Race 1. But there was also someone making headlines in Supersport for performances worthy of framing: Oliver Bayliss.

British Supersport, Oulton Park round: Bayliss shines with Triumph

The son of the legendary Troy, three-time Superbike World Champion, delivered the perfect weekend: pole position with a record time, victory in the Sprint, and victory in the Feature. The double win in the two SSP races lifted him to 192 points in the standings, where he sits in third place: ahead of him are Jack Kennedy (Honda Racing UK) with 212 and Luke Stapleford (Scars-Racing Ducati) with 256.
Oli Bayliss put on a show with the team Triumph Macadam Factory Racing Street Triple RS 765. He had already done so at Brands Hatch with another double. Including the Snetterton event, he is now on five consecutive wins. In the four BSB calendar rounds he has contested, he has always finished on the podium. He skipped the first one at Oulton Park and then Donington Park because he was competing in the World Supersport Championship (rounds at Balaton Park and Most). On the August 14–16 weekend, the series heads to Thruxton, and he will try to continue his winning streak in the British Supersport Championship.

Oli the British SSP champion?

In 2026 the young talent is competing on two fronts, but WorldSSP takes precedence. It’s worth remembering he was called up by the Triumph Macadam Factory Racing team to replace Bradley Perie, who was injured during winter testing at Donington Park (fractures to the fibula and tibia in his left leg) and sidelined for the rest of the season.
Given his form, Bayliss has everything it takes to be crowned Supersport champion in BSB. Of the five remaining calendar rounds, only the final one at Brands Hatch coincides with a World Supersport event: the final round at Jerez is scheduled for the October 16–18 weekend. If Oli is in contention for the British SSP title, it’s conceivable he would race in England rather than in Spain.

The results with Triumph in the 2026 World Championship

In WorldSSP, the racer’s son competes with the PTR Triumph Racing Street Triple RS 765. In the overall standings he is thirteenth with 71 points. In 2026 he has taken two podiums: third place in Race 1 at Phillip Island and third again in Race 2 at Most. He needs to find more consistency to make the next step up.
Having a heavyweight surname may have opened some doors, but it also piled on the pressure. Now Oli Bayliss is trying to write his own story, and perhaps the Triumph environment is the right one to help him take that final step. He has not yet renewed his contract for 2027, but the team is evaluating both his continuation and that of Tom Booth-Amos, who is currently fifth in the overall Supersport standings.

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byMatteo Bellan

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