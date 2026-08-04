Alex Marquez: "Uncertain standings? Too many mistakes

The battle for the 2026 MotoGP world title is tighter than expected. Ducati seemed to start with the wind at its back after the last world championship seasons, but Aprilia came out flying and flipped the script. In the final weekends before the summer break, Marc Marquez stacked up three wins (Balaton, Brno, and Sachsenring) which, combined with Marco Bezzecchi’s slip-ups, brought the Cervera champion back to the top. The race for the throne is still wide open...

The standings remain uncertain

The overall standings are still volatile, but symbolically significant. The top five riders are covered by a window of 24 points: Jorge Martin on 208, followed by Ogura on 194, Marc Marquez 190, Bezzecchi 186, and Di Giannantonio 184. The climb to the World Championship hasn’t been this uncertain since the start of MotoGP’s modern era. Not in this leading group is runner-up Alex Marquez who, in the first eleven races, has seen the checkered flag only five times due to crashes and injuries, with one win at Jerez.

Alex Marquez’s analysis

The younger Marquez brother believes the rise of Aprilia and the lack of consistency among the top riders are making everything more unpredictable. Many of the favorites have made more mistakes this season than in previous years. In addition, the physical condition of the reigning champion Marc Marquez has somewhat slowed his triumphant march. And that, according to the Gresini rider, is precisely what is keeping the title fight open. "It seems that this year there is a bit more openness because people are making more mistakes than in the past," said Alex Marquez.

Too many errors among the big names

After eleven Grands Prix, the gap among the top five has not been this small since 2002. Credit also goes to the Noale manufacturer which, after Ducati’s unchallenged dominance over the last three MotoGP seasons, has reshuffled the balance on track. It’s a pity that ‘Bez’ showed impressive form at the start of the season but dropped points in June due to several mistakes. ‘Martinator’, on the other hand, squandered a big opportunity in Barcelona and Hungary.

The reigning champion Marc Marquez retired from the Spanish Grand Prix while leading, after starting from pole position. Subsequently, he suffered an injury in a crash at Le Mans and was sidelined for several races.

In the second half of the championship, the edge will go to whoever is most consistent and makes fewer mistakes. "It will be interesting to see which rider can show that consistency after the summer break. Ogura will have many opportunities to prove it, as will Marc," concluded Alex Marquez, pointing to two favorites... In any case, it will be a very thrilling MotoGP championship right down to the final round.