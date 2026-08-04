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Silverstone: MotoGP returns - all the (special) TV and streaming times

MotoGP
by Diana Tamantini
Tuesday, 04 August 2026 at 08:23
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Silverstone opens the second half of the 2026 MotoGP season, with the Bagger World Cup also on the bill: the protagonists and all the schedules for the British Grand Prix.
The summer break is over, and the World Championship kicks off the second half of the 2026 season at Silverstone Circuit in Great Britain. Alongside the three classes there will also be a new round of the Bagger World Cup, with Bradley Smith added to the grid as a wild card for his home round (he already races Baggers in MotoAmerica). In MotoGP, Bagnaia is on the grid after surgery for compartment syndrome, Johann Zarco is still out and local rider Cal Crutchlow continues in his place, while Gresini Racing must again do without Fermin Aldeguer and opt for Iker Lecuona. In Moto2 and Moto3 it’s an all-Spanish battle at the top—will the Italians be more aggressive in the second half of the championship? Below are all the times for the British GP: full live coverage on Sky Sport MotoGP (streaming on SkyGo and NowTV), delayed coverage on TV8 for Sunday’s races.
MotoGP British Grand Prix schedule and preview

Silverstone GP, CET schedule

Friday, August 7
11:00-11:35 Moto3 Free Practice 1
11:50-12:30 Moto2 Free Practice 1
12:45-13:30 MotoGP Free Practice 1
14:40-15:00 Baggers Free Practice 1
15:15-15:50 Moto3 Practice
16:05-16:45 Moto2 Practice
17:00-18:00 MotoGP Practice
19:05-19:25 Baggers Free Practice 2
Saturday, August 8
10:40-11:10 Moto3 Free Practice 2
11:25-11:55 Moto2 Free Practice 2
12:10-12:40 MotoGP Free Practice 2
12:50-13:30 MotoGP Qualifying (Q1-Q2)
14:10-14:30 Baggers Qualifying
14:50-15:30 Moto3 Qualifying (Q1-Q2)
15:45-16:25 Moto2 Qualifying (Q1-Q2)
17:00 MotoGP Sprint – 10 laps
18:10 Baggers Race 1 - 7 laps
Sunday, August 9
10:40-10:50 MotoGP Warm Up
12:15 Moto2 Race – 17 laps
14:00 MotoGP Race – 20 laps
15:30 Moto3 Race – 15 laps
17:00 Baggers Race 2 - 7 laps
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