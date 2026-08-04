Silverstone: MotoGP returns - all the (special) TV and streaming times

Silverstone opens the second half of the 2026 MotoGP season, with the Bagger World Cup also on the bill: the protagonists and all the schedules for the British Grand Prix.

The summer break is over, and the World Championship kicks off the second half of the 2026 season at Silverstone Circuit in Great Britain. Alongside the three classes there will also be a new round of the Bagger World Cup, with Bradley Smith added to the grid as a wild card for his home round (he already races Baggers in MotoAmerica). In MotoGP, Bagnaia is on the grid after surgery for compartment syndrome, Johann Zarco is still out and local rider Cal Crutchlow continues in his place, while Gresini Racing must again do without Fermin Aldeguer and opt for Iker Lecuona . In Moto2 and Moto3 it’s an all-Spanish battle at the top—will the Italians be more aggressive in the second half of the championship? Below are all the times for the British GP: full live coverage on Sky Sport MotoGP (streaming on SkyGo and NowTV), delayed coverage on TV8 for Sunday’s races.

Silverstone GP, CET schedule

Friday, August 7

11:00-11:35 Moto3 Free Practice 1

11:50-12:30 Moto2 Free Practice 1

12:45-13:30 MotoGP Free Practice 1

14:40-15:00 Baggers Free Practice 1

15:15-15:50 Moto3 Practice

16:05-16:45 Moto2 Practice

17:00-18:00 MotoGP Practice

19:05-19:25 Baggers Free Practice 2

Saturday, August 8

10:40-11:10 Moto3 Free Practice 2

11:25-11:55 Moto2 Free Practice 2

12:10-12:40 MotoGP Free Practice 2

12:50-13:30 MotoGP Qualifying (Q1-Q2)

14:10-14:30 Baggers Qualifying

14:50-15:30 Moto3 Qualifying (Q1-Q2)

15:45-16:25 Moto2 Qualifying (Q1-Q2)

17:00 MotoGP Sprint – 10 laps

18:10 Baggers Race 1 - 7 laps

Sunday, August 9

10:40-10:50 MotoGP Warm Up

12:15 Moto2 Race – 17 laps

14:00 MotoGP Race – 20 laps

15:30 Moto3 Race – 15 laps

17:00 Baggers Race 2 - 7 laps