My life has changed": Iker Lecuona and Aruba Ducati to continue together in Superbike

Iker Lecuona will remain with the Aruba Ducati team for another two years in the Superbike World Championship: the official announcement.

The victory at Donington in Race 1 certainly provided a major boost. So far, Iker Lecuona has been the only one to win in place of his teammate Nicolò Bulega; otherwise, together they’ve racked up a solid series of one-twos (20 podiums in total for him with the factory Panigale V4R). The Aruba.it Racing – Ducati Team has announced that the former MotoGP rider from Spain has renewed for another two seasons in World Superbike, meaning through 2028. It’s a sign of continuity as well as a show of confidence in Lecuona, who will become the new linchpin of Stefano Cecconi’s squad, given that Bulega is moving to VR46 Ducati in MotoGP’s premier class. Another great piece of news for the rider, who has just become the father of little Luna with his wife Gema.

Lecuona secured, Ducati’s comments

Stefano Cecconi (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati Team Principal): “We are truly happy to continue this journey with Iker. From the start we believed in his talent, but what won us over was the way he became part of the group: he adapted to the bike and the team with remarkable ease, always bringing the same passion, the same dedication, and that team spirit that defines our garage. Looking ahead to another two seasons together is a wonderful prospect: we still have a long road ahead, and every desire to see it through to aim for the most important result.”

Luigi Dall’Igna (Ducati Corse General Manager): “Confirming Iker for the next two seasons is an important signal for the entire Ducati project in WorldSBK. In just a few months he has shown he can get the very best out of the Panigale V4R, quickly turning his potential into concrete results and demonstrating steady growth both technically and competitively. The current foundations are very solid and the development margins are promising. Iker has brought speed, riding sensitivity, and experience—key elements in an increasingly competitive championship. Now the goal is to keep working methodically, aiming to further raise the bar in every area. We are convinced that, with this ambition and continuity, he can be a protagonist even in the biggest challenges that await us in the near future.”

Iker Lecuona (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati #7): “This is an extraordinary moment. I’ve already emphasized several times how my life has completely changed since I joined this big family. For this reason, renewing my contract with Aruba.it Racing – Ducati is a profound source of satisfaction for me. I want to thank Aruba and Ducati for giving me this new opportunity. It’s nice to think about a future together, but the important thing now is to finish this season in the best possible way, trying to have fun, continue improving our performance, and above all achieve increasingly important results.”