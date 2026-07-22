Superbike: Does Ducati need to make concessions? BMW sounds the alarm

Ducati dominates, rivals want more balance in SBK: Muir states BMW’s position. What changes are coming for 2027?

8 rounds, 24 races, 24 Ducati wins, 22 Ducati one-twos: these numbers alone tell the story of the Bologna-based manufacturer’s dominance in the 2026 Superbike World Championship. The new Panigale V4 R has proven to be an extraordinary bike and, in the hands of Nicolò Bulega, it prevailed 23 times; the only other rider to take a win was his teammate Iker Lecuona (Race 1 at Donington). The defeat is heavy for all the other manufacturers on the grid.

BMW, coming off two triumphant years with Toprak Razgatlioglu, only took 4 podiums with newcomer Miguel Oliveira. The Portuguese rider and teammate Danilo Petrucci had to deal with winter testing ruined by rain and with injuries, preventing them from following a normal adaptation process to the M 1000 RR. Expectations were different. So were those of the other manufacturers, who hoped to play a bigger role and not have to endure such crushing dominance from Ducati.

Superbike World Championship: what will change in 2027?

Bulega should be in MotoGP in 2027, but that doesn’t mean the Borgo Panigale company won’t continue dominating the SBK championship. The competitors are already on the move: not only to make improvements to their respective technical packages, but also to secure regulatory changes that could create greater parity. Clearly, Ducati wants to defend its status and its investment.

There is willingness to accommodate rivals, but only up to a point. In May, Marco Zambenedetti , technical coordinator of the Ducati Superbike project, had already made it clear that there’s no intention of handing out gifts and that the other manufacturers need to work hard to improve—something he hasn’t seen. In his criticism of the competition, he excluded BMW, acknowledging its investments and efforts.

It’s hard to say what might change in terms of technical regulations, or how much Ducati will be willing to concede to its rivals to make the championship more balanced. The pressure is on, including from the WorldSBK organizers, who want closer, more spectacular, and more unpredictable racing.

SBK: BMW’s stance

Shaun Muir reiterated that BMW is working to be more competitive and confirmed that there will be significant upgrades in the future: "Probably—reports Crash.net— we are one of the few teams capable of closing the gap to Ducati. The Ducati package, both factory and privateer, is of the highest level, but we are working hard. It’s clear there will be updates in the future that we’re aware of, and we know what we can put on the table."

Superbike, BMW asks Ducati for a “sacrifice”

Something needs to be done because, while we are pushing with new materials and continuing to develop, it’s clear that other manufacturers are not doing so and are not in a position to do so. Perhaps their hands are tied and it’s not possible, which could also mean that if Ducati were to be slowed down, BMW should be as well to find a compromise." The team manager of ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK acknowledges that regulatory intervention is needed to level the championship: "

The parties are in talks to try to reach an agreement, but it’s not easy: "Today there isn’t a clear answer on balancing performance—Muir explains—. We’re working hard to try to find a middle ground. Clearly there is resistance elsewhere, particularly from the red bikes, to being heavily reined in. In my view, the fuel flow doesn’t work well enough. Dorna, MSMA, and FIM will have to change gears to close this gap, otherwise this championship will be very difficult."

The British manager hopes Ducati will show more flexibility and come to terms with its rivals for the good of SBK competition. There is now a long break in the championship, presenting the right opportunity to try to reach an agreement that will inevitably involve compromises.