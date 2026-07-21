A Mere Formality: Quartararo Signs Two-Year Deal with Honda, the 2027 MotoGP Grid So Far

Fabio Quartararo officially confirmed at Honda HRC factory for the next two MotoGP seasons. Here are all the names confirmed so far.

No surprise, again, just a market formality of what we’ve known for months: Fabio Quartararo has signed a two-year contract, therefore until 2028, with Honda HRC as the lead rider for the factory team in MotoGP. Now we’ll see whether he’ll be paired with Diogo Moreira, a rookie this year with LCR Honda, or if the rookie David Alonso just confirmed will join... The 2021 champion will therefore face the premier class revolution with his second different brand: so far his career has been only with Yamaha, between satellite team and then factory squad. Now the new challenge—how will he fare?

The official Honda HRC note

Honda Racing Corporation (HRC) is pleased to announce the signing of Fabio Quartararo for the 2027 and 2028 MotoGP World Championship seasons.

Quartararo will race for the official Honda HRC team when MotoGP’s 850cc era begins in 2027. The 27-year-old entered the premier class in 2019 after a series of record-breaking achievements in the FIM CEV Moto3 International Championship and four competitive seasons in the Moto3 and Moto2 World Championships. As a rookie in the premier class, Quartararo made an immediate impression by taking pole position in just his fourth race, totaling six pole positions and seven podiums in 2019.

In 2021 he won the MotoGP world title, and fought for second place the following year. The French rider has so far amassed 11 wins, 32 podiums, and 21 pole positions in the premier class.

The 2027 MotoGP grid so far

Lenovo Ducati Team: Marc Marquez-Pedro Acosta

BK8 Gresini Racing: Joan Mir-Daniel Holgado

Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team: ?-?

Monster Aprilia Racing: Marco Bezzecchi-Pecco Bagnaia

SuperFile Trackhouse Racing: ?-?

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Alex Marquez-Fabio Di Giannantonio

Red Bull KTM Tech3: ?-?

Honda HRC Castrol: Fabio Quartararo-(Diogo Moreira/David Alonso)

LCR Honda: Johann Zarco-(Diogo Moreira/David Alonso)

Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP: Jorge Martin-Ai Ogura

Prima Pramac Yamaha MotoGP: Toprak Razgatlioglu-Izan Guevara