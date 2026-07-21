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KTM-Binder total split, Tech3: "No more old baggage"

MotoGP
by Luigi Ciamburro
Tuesday, 21 July 2026 at 09:54
Brad Binder
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With the MotoGP rider market now in its final stages, the seat still available at Tech3 is enticing to many. Guenther Steiner, head of KTM’s satellite team, spoke clearly about his plans and categorically ruled out the arrival of Brad Binder.

One seat open at Tech3

The South African rider now seems out of the running for the Top Class next season. He will not continue racing with KTM Factory Racing, which has instead opted for Alex Marquez and Fabio Di Giannantonio. Nor are there chances of moving to the satellite team, despite some early rumors. In fact, his former crew chief, Andrés Madrid, moved there to work this season with Enea Bastianini. Moreover, we know that KTM did not exercise the renewal option for either Bastianini or Maverick Vinales. The path for a return seemed clear, but Guenther Steiner has a completely different vision for the future.

Steiner starts from “zero”

The French team has different plans, and Binder’s arrival wouldn’t make sense. They want to face the new MotoGP era with a different mindset. "There’s a long history behind us and, in a sense, we need to start from scratch, without carrying too much baggage," explained the Italian-American manager. Binder’s long tenure at KTM, rather than being an advantage, would have become an obstacle to his current plans. The goal is to restart with a team free from the pressures of recent years. "We don’t want to carry any ‘old baggage.’ We want to start from zero."
Binder KTM

Luca Marini in pole

The open seat on the Tech3 KTM remains a point of interest for fans and insiders alike. Steiner has not yet confirmed the rider lineup for next MotoGP season. Barring surprises, it should include Luca Marini, highly regarded for his technical preparation and his ability to work on developing a prototype. In the other side of the garage, one between Manuel Gonzalez, currently leading the Moto2 Championship, and his teammate, the Australian Senna Agius.
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