Marquez has Ducati worried: "I can't sleep on my right side"

It’s not the first time Marc Marquez has fought for a MotoGP title despite not having the best bike. In the first part of this season, Aprilia has proven more competitive than the Ducati Desmosedici, but the phenomenon from Cervera could pull off another miracle. Much (or all) will depend on his health after the summer break.

Marquez as Ducati’s crown jewel

Marc Marquez’s story seems to be repeating itself after the golden years with Honda. Back then, the Spanish rider managed to capture six world titles with the Golden Wing manufacturer, even though the RC213V was not always the best bike on the grid. This year, the Aprilia RS-GP is faster and more versatile than the Desmosedici GP26, data in hand. If we consider the points scored by all riders of each manufacturer, the Noale brand leads with an average of 187 points per rider. Ducati trails significantly at 121, with KTM (75), Honda (47), and Yamaha (27) further behind.

Aprilia ahead of the Desmosedici

Although Ducati remains one of the most competitive bikes, Aprilia’s overall performance is clearly superior thanks to the consistency of Jorge Martin, Ai Ogura, Marco Bezzecchi, and Raul Fernandez, among the main protagonists every weekend. In this context, Marc Marquez stands out. The nine-time world champion has 190 points, a figure well above the Ducati average. Only Jorge Martin, with 208 points, is ahead of him among all riders on the grid, while Ai Ogura (194) and Marco Bezzecchi (186) further confirm Aprilia’s outstanding form. While everyone at Aprilia is at the top of the standings , Ducati’s “North Star” is Marc Marquez, despite Di Giannantonio’s initial spark.

Marc’s shoulder

The #93 is the favorite to win the 2026 MotoGP World Championship, despite a not particularly exciting start to the season. And despite yet another injury sustained at Le Mans, followed by surgery on his arm and foot. The target is the tenth title of his career. During a conversation on the Soy Blak YouTube channel, Marquez explains how he experiences race weekends. The main problem is the lack of rest... “The adrenaline after a Sprint or a race means you don’t sleep much.” Before falling asleep, he mentally reviews technical aspects such as tire choice, setup, and overtaking points.

Unfortunately, injuries continue to be part of the daily life of the Cervera rider. Even his sleeping position is dictated by the condition of his right shoulder. “You live with the pain. Obviously, sleeping on the right side is impossible; I have to sleep on the left because of my shoulder.”

Despite the ordeal he has been experiencing since the injury at Jerez in 2020, Marc Marquez has never sought the support of a sports psychologist. “The greatest psychological support comes from my inner circle,” concluded the Lenovo Ducati team rider.