Joan Mir and the Marquez effect: "Racing with Gresini is risky"

Joan Mir will leave the factory Honda team at the end of this MotoGP season to race with a satellite team. A rather risky bet that will coincide with the debut of the new 850cc engines and Pirelli tires. The 2020 world champion will have a Ducati Desmosedici at his disposal to find his way back to the podium.

A dark period for Joan

After the 2020 world title and third place the following season, Joan Mir has had to deal with a sharp decline in his performances. The Majorcan never seemed to settle after Suzuki’s exit from MotoGP. 22nd in the final standings in 2023, 21st in 2024, 15th in 2025, currently 18th with seven retirements in eleven races. Since his premier-class debut eight seasons ago, the Majorcan has always raced under the protective wing of a factory team, first with Suzuki and then with Honda.

However, his time with HRC has yielded only two podiums in almost four years, far too little for a world champion. That’s why he decided to follow in Marc Marquez’s footsteps, seeking a rebirth with Nadia Padovani’s team.

Leaving factory rider status is not an easy decision for any rider, but Joan Mir is aiming to finally have a competitive bike, moreover with factory specifications. With a Ducati in his hands he will no longer have any alibis, which is why he’ll be under more pressure and cannot afford mistakes. "It’s risky because with a competitive package you’re exposed if you don’t get good results, but it’s a risk I wanted to take."

A fresh start with Gresini Racing

I’m very happy. From a sporting point of view, it’s the best opportunity I could have." After all, he’s never thrown in the towel and firmly believes in his abilities. "If I keep pushing, crashing almost every week, getting back up, trying again... never giving up, it’s because I still have an incredible hunger and I want it with all my heart." The deal with Gresini Racing could be his last contract in MotoGP. Mir will soon turn 29 and has signed a two-year deal with the Faenza-based team. Many riders have been “reborn” here, from the Marquez brothers to Enea Bastianini... "." After all, he’s never thrown in the towel and firmly believes in his abilities. "."

Marquez’s ‘blessing’

Joan Mir’s move from the factory Honda to the Gresini Ducati mirrors what Marc Marquez did between the 2023 and 2024 MotoGP seasons. The nine-time champion gives a nod to his compatriot’s move. "I believe Joan Mir will do very well because racing isn’t just about riding the bike; it’s also about managing the moments, handling the pressure, and in a satellite team you have much less money, but also much less pressure... In a satellite squad — and I know Gresini very well — he’ll find the right atmosphere to race and have fun."