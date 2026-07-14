MOTOGPSUPERBIKE MOTOCROSS ROAD RACINGSTORIESDREAMSPAOLO GOZZI COLUMN

Pecco Bagnaia, same old story: is the solution with the Gresini team?

MotoGP
by Matteo Bellan
Tuesday, 14 July 2026 at 16:38
Pecco Bagnaia Ducati MotoGP
Add as a preferred source on Google
Marquez wins and closes in on the top of the standings, while the future Aprilia rider continues to have problems and can’t manage to solve them.
A two-faced Ducati Lenovo MotoGP team. On one side there’s Marc Marquez, who keeps clawing back points and is coming off a winning weekend at the Sachsenring; on the other side there’s Francesco Bagnaia dealing with the usual limitations that prevent him from being as competitive as he wants.
As he himself has stated several times, the Desmosedici GP26 is a step forward compared to the GP25 in terms of front-end feel, better suiting his natural riding style. But it’s not enough. This year he’s having issues related to a lack of rear grip, which limits him both on corner entry and exit. Despite all the work done in recent months, Pecco’s weak point still hasn’t been eliminated.

MotoGP, does Bagnaia need to “copy” Alex Marquez?

After finishing sixth in the MotoGP race at the Sachsenring, the three-time world champion reiterated what’s holding him back: "We haven’t solved the problem we’ve had since the first race, which is not having rear grip. I can’t effectively use the rear tire to turn and to accelerate."
Pecco Bagnaia exits the Ducati Lenovo MotoGP garage
Does Pecco Bagnaia need to copy Alex Marquez?
Looking at BK8 Gresini team data could help: “The only Ducati rider who had the same problem as me was Alex Marquez — Bagnaia explains — but after Jerez the Gresini team made a big improvement and solved it. I hope that during the summer break we’ll also be able to figure out how to do it.”
Alex Marquez rides a Ducati Desmosedici GP26, so his data can be useful to Bagnaia and his crew. Clearly, copy-paste isn’t enough to fix everything, otherwise it would already have been done. But the weeks off (the Silverstone GP is scheduled for the weekend of August 7–9) will help Pecco’s team analyze the information more thoroughly and come up with possible solutions.

Recognition for Pecco and more

Pecco Bagnaia with the Ducati MotoGP team at an event in Rome
Bagnaia named Ambassador of Sports Diplomacy
Today the Ministry of Foreign Affairs hosted the special event “Moto d’Italia – Culture Beyond the Track,” celebrating the deep bond between Italian motorsport, culture, and global prestige. The event featured remarks by the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Hon. Antonio Tajani. A historic moment: Bagnaia was officially named Ambassador of Sports Diplomacy. The two-time MotoGP world champion was accompanied by key figures from Ducati Corse.
The same honor was also awarded to Marco Bezzecchi (with an Aprilia Racing delegation present at the event), Giacomo Agostini, Valentino Rossi, Max Biaggi, and Kiara Fontanesi.
-> Follow us on Instagram: @Corsedimoto

Read also

Marc Marquez prepares his attack: "Only one detail left to improve"Marc Marquez prepares his attack: "Only one detail left to improve"
Tensions run high between Luca Marini and Honda: "Why are we wasting time?Tensions run high between Luca Marini and Honda: "Why are we wasting time?
Pecco Bagnaia

byMatteo Bellan

Continue reading

loading

You might also like

Luca Marini
MotoGP

Tensions run high between Luca Marini and Honda: "Why are we wasting time?

14 July 2026
Marc Marquez
MotoGP

Marc Marquez prepares his attack: "Only one detail left to improve"

14 July 2026
bezzecchi-operato-casa-motogp
MotoGP

Bezzecchi Back Home After Surgery, Aprilia Optimistic: The MotoGP Rider’s Status

14 July 2026

More news

SACHA COENEN - KTM - MX - SOUTHWICK

Sacha Coenen, a Hero in US Motocross: Dominates Southwick but Suffers Shoulder Injury

Motocross
fernandez-tonucci-vazquez-moto3

From the WorldSBK paddock to Moto3: SSP300 world champion Beñat Fernández is LevelUp MTA’s new star

Road Racing
brno-incidente-mortale-alpe-adria

Shame: why the videos of the Brno tragedy should never have been posted online or aired on TV

Stories
Luca Marini

Tensions run high between Luca Marini and Honda: "Why are we wasting time?

MotoGP
Iker Lecuona Ducati Superbike SBK

Superbike: Lecuona's life has changed and will change again—an announcement is coming

Superbike

Popular articles

Maverick Vinales

Vinales' collapse, possible early retirement: "I don't know what to do

MotoGP
Alex Marquez

Alex Marquez mocks the haters: "My brother Marc? A washed-up rider

MotoGP
brno-incidente-mortale-alpe-adria

Shame: why the videos of the Brno tragedy should never have been posted online or aired on TV

Stories
Luca Marini

Tensions run high between Luca Marini and Honda: "Why are we wasting time?

MotoGP
marquez-numeri-sachsenring-motogp

Marc Márquez, Agostini’s record and the comeback: the numbers shaking up MotoGP 2026

MotoGP

Loading