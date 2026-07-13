Marc Márquez, Agostini’s record and the comeback: the numbers shaking up MotoGP 2026

Let’s talk numbers: what Marc Marquez ’s double victory at the Sachsenring means for the 2026 MotoGP championship.

Marc Marquez truly had no rivals, winning both the Sprint and especially the GP (Giacomo Agostini. A result that brings him even closer to the top of the overall standings—something that seemed unthinkable given the massive gap just two months ago! Here are a couple of key figures. The king of the Sachsenring, officially crowned by the crowd, who even handed him a dedicated crown along with the deserved applause.truly had no rivals, winning both the Sprint and especially the GP ( report and standings ), allowing him to match a record held only by another king of motorcycle racing,. A result that brings him even closer to the top of the overall standings—something that seemed unthinkable given the massive gap just two months ago! Here are a couple of key figures.

10/13

We’ll put them together, as they always link two specific names: Marc Marquez and Giacomo Agostini. The man with 15 world titles, still out of reach, was until today the first and only rider able to win at the (very dangerous) Finnish circuit of Imatra 13 times, 10 of those in the premier class, then the 500cc. The track changes, but the record becomes exactly the same. With today’s triumph, Marc Marquez reaches 13 victories (or rather, 12+1 for superstitious Spaniards) at the Sachsenring, 10 of which in the premier class, today’s MotoGP.

102

We’re not making it up: that was exactly the gap to the championship leader at the end of the Italian Grand Prix at Mugello. Back then, Marco Bezzecchi was in charge, having his last standout event of this period right on the tricolore track. Marc Marquez, on the other hand, wasn’t in shape and already seemed out of the fight at the top...

18

That’s the points deficit he has to the championship leader at the end of this just-finished German Grand Prix. Jorge Martin took over the lead at the previous round in Assen, while Marc Marquez, like a patient ant, began clawing back more and more points through sheer results. Since the round at the Tuscan circuit came two Sprint wins, three GP victories, and another podium.

8 -> 3

At Mugello he was eighth in the overall riders’ standings; by the end of the GP at the Sachsenring he heads into the break in third place, now with the Aprilias of Jorge Martin and Ai Ogura in his sights (4 points away). As mentioned, he already seemed out of the fight, especially given a physical condition Marquez has repeatedly discussed. But you should never underestimate a champion!