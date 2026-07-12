MotoGP, Marquez makes it 12+1 and confirms himself as the SachsenKing: updated riders' standings

Marquez equals Agostini with his victory at the Sachsenring, now he can see the top of the World Championship more closely: Aprilia pleased with the Trackhouse riders, Martin tries to limit the damage.

Giacomo Agostini, who was the only rider to have won 10 on the same track (Imatra). As in the sprint race, another perfect performance from the reigning champion. Starting from pole position, he stayed in front from start to finish, another masterclass in race management. With this result he’s even more in the title fight, as the gap to Jorge Martin in the standings has been reduced to 18 points. Marc Marquez triumphs in the MotoGP race of the 2026 German Grand Prix, career win number 13 (12+1, as they prefer to say in Spain, where 13 is associated with bad luck) at the Sachsenring. Ten of those are in the premier class of the World Championship; he has matchedon the same track (Imatra). As in the sprint race, another perfect performance from the reigning champion. Starting from pole position, he stayed in front from start to finish, another masterclass in race management. With this result he’s even more in the title fight, as the gap to Jorge Martin in the standings has been reduced to

The best Aprilias are Trackhouse, Alex and Diggia crash out

Joining Marquez on the podium are the Aprilias of Ai Ogura and Raul Fernandez, delivering another success for the SuperFile Trackhouse team. The Japanese rider is second in the overall standings, with a 14-point gap to Martinator, only fifth today, behind the KTM of an injured Pedro Acosta and just ahead of Pecco Bagnaia. A good seventh place for Fabio Quartararo with a far-from-competitive Yamaha M1. The 2021 MotoGP champion kept behind the Honda of Luca Marini and the KTMs of Enea Bastianini and Brad Binder, who round out the top 10.

The race in Germany lost two key protagonists in Fabio Di Giannantonio and Alex Marquez, who crashed out while running fourth and second respectively. Particularly costly was Diggia’s retirement, as he’s one of the riders in contention for the 2026 MotoGP crown and he lost valuable points today.

German GP: race report and results from the Sachsenring

At the start Marc Marquez managed to keep the lead, followed by Alex, the Trackhouse Aprilias and Di Giannantonio. Martin sixth, battling with Acosta and Bagnaia. On lap 3 MM93 set the fastest time of the race trying to make the break, but the chasers held firm. On lap 4 Diggia crashed at turn 10, the same place where he had also gone down in the Warm Up; he was fourth, close to Ogura: championship points thrown away.

On lap 9 Alex Marquez crashed at turn 13; he was about half a second behind his brother Marc, who took advantage to give another push and stretch the lead to 1.5s over Fernandez, followed by the Ogura–Acosta duo. Martin and Bagnaia were further back. At mid-race (lap 15) Marc held the same margin over Raul, who in turn was pushing to avoid being reeled in by his teammate and the number 37 KTM.

MM93 didn’t need to force it; he had more pace than the chasers at the Sachsenring: on lap 20 the gap to Fernandez rose to 2 seconds. Acosta dropped off from Ogura, who instead stayed in contact with the other Trackhouse Aprilia. With Marquez a solitary leader, the Fernandez–Ogura duel for second became the focus. On lap 24 the Japanese rider pulled off the pass at turn 1, while Martin and Bagnaia were also battling for P5. After the overtake, Ogura pulled away from Fernandez. The positions then remained unchanged to the finish line, with Marquez triumphant and more than ever in the hunt for the 2026 MotoGP world title.

MotoGP Germany, Race results: finishing order and standings at the Sachsenring

2026 MotoGP World Championship: updated riders’ and constructors’ standings

It should be remembered that Marco Bezzecchi did not take part in either the sprint race or the main race due to the injury sustained in Qualifying. This morning he underwent successful surgery on his fractured left collarbone : although recovery times are uncertain, the goal is to return at the next GP at Silverstone (August 7–9).

MOTOGP RIDERS’ CHAMPIONSHIP

Jorge Martin 208 points Ai Ogura 194 points Marc Marquez 190 points Marco Bezzecchi 186 points Fabio Di Giannantonio 184 points Raul Fernandez 159 Pedro Acosta 149 Pecco Bagnaia 143 Alex Marquez 87 Luca Marini 79 Fermin Aldeguer 76 Enea Bastianini 76 Brad Binder 64 Fabio Quartararo 55 Diogo Moreira 48 Franco Morbidelli 46 Johann Zarco 34 Joan Mir 26 Alex Rins 21 Jack Miller 19 Toprak Razgatlioglu 12 Maverick Vinales 10 Iker Lecuona 9 Augusto Fernandez 5 Cal Crutchlow 0 Jonas Folger 0 Michele Pirro 0

MOTOGP CONSTRUCTORS’ CHAMPIONSHIP

Aprilia 330 points Ducati 319 points KTM 190 Honda 109 Yamaha 69