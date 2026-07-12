MOTOGPSUPERBIKE MOTOCROSS ROAD RACINGSTORIESDREAMSPAOLO GOZZI COLUMN

Emotion at the Goodwood Festival: Valentino Rossi and his M1 enchant the crowd

Stories
by Diana Tamantini
Sunday, 12 July 2026 at 12:50
valentino-rossi-goodwood-2026
Add as a preferred source on Google
The big return after 10 years: Valentino Rossi with his 2020 MotoGP M1 thrills at the 2006 Goodwood Festival of Speed.
A parade aboard his 2020 MotoGP YZR-M1 amid the enthusiasm of the many fans who flocked to the Sussex hills. Valentino Rossi, among the event’s star-studded guests at the 2026 Goodwood Festival of Speed, put on a show once again a decade after his first and so far only appearance at the prestigious British event. First, the appearance with reigning F1 champion Lando Norris on the Balcony of Goodwood House on Friday; on Saturday, the action moved to Goodwood Hill with his bike, alongside a lineup of heavyweight names parading before the jubilant crowd.
Lando Norris and Valentino Rossi, Goodwood Festival of Speed 2026
Lando Norris e Valentino Rossi, Goodwood Festival of Speed 2026
An event that celebrates the past, present, and future of speed, featuring machines and drivers who have written motorsport history. The aforementioned Valentino Rossi was there, and alongside him was reigning F1 champion and self-proclaimed fan Lando Norris, driving a 1996 Liberty Walk S13. Add to that Steve ‘Baggsy’ Biagioni, Petter Solberg, John McGuinness, and Michael Dunlop, just to name a few more heavy hitters. An unforgettable event for motor enthusiasts, whether on two or four wheels.
“I’m very happy and proud to be back at Goodwood,” said Valentino Rossi. “It’s always a special event on a truly unique weekend, and it’s impressive how much it has grown. Riding my M1 is always fantastic: Yamaha has played a hugely important role in my life, so it’s always emotional when we get together, and doing it with my 2020 YZR-M1 makes the occasion even more meaningful.”
-> Follow us on Instagram as well: @Corsedimoto

Read also

Kayla Yaakov on the Ducati MotoGP and SBK: the American rising star wows MisanoKayla Yaakov on the Ducati MotoGP and SBK: the American rising star wows Misano
Alessandro Di Mario's Diary: It's not what I wanted, but now it's head down for the Corkscrew!Alessandro Di Mario's Diary: It's not what I wanted, but now it's head down for the Corkscrew!
Valentino Rossi

byDiana Tamantini

Continue reading

loading

You might also like

yaakov-ducati-misano-motogp-sbk
Stories

Kayla Yaakov on the Ducati MotoGP and SBK: the American rising star wows Misano

07 July 2026
Di Mario 1
Stories

Alessandro Di Mario's Diary: It's not what I wanted, but now it's head down for the Corkscrew!

02 July 2026
salvadori-statua-milano
Stories

“The Folds,” the artwork for Luca Salvadori that will illuminate Milan’s public space

27 June 2026

More news

bezzecchi-operato-motogp

Marco Bezzecchi, operation successful—when will he return? The Aprilia update

MotoGP
Lecuona

SBK Donington: Lecuona comes back down to earth, his first mistake since the triumph

Superbike
Diggia caduta MotoGP Warm Up

MotoGP Germany, Warm Up: Diggia wrecks his Ducati. Today’s TV schedule

MotoGP
superbike

Analysis: Superbike madness—anti-Ducati manufacturers go faster and still lose

Paolo Gozzi Column
Nicolò Bulega

Nicolò Bulega-VR46, the inside story on the negotiations: "Sacrifices are needed"

MotoGP

Popular articles

bezzecchi-post-crash-sachsenring

Heavy crash and injury for Bezzecchi, immediate return to Italy: how the Aprilia rider is doing

MotoGP
motogp-vinales-sachsenring-sprint

KTM chapter closed, Vinales sinks at the Sachsenring: the twilight of a champion

MotoGP
Jack Miller

Jack Miller debunks all the myths about MotoGP

MotoGP
Bezzecchi Caduta Sachsenring MotoGP

MotoGP Germany: Ducati steal the show in Qualifying; Bezzecchi crashes, causing concern for Aprilia

MotoGP
Petrux 1

Superbike: BMW in free fall, Danilo Petrucci without direction

Superbike

Loading