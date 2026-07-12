Emotion at the Goodwood Festival: Valentino Rossi and his M1 enchant the crowd

The big return after 10 years: Valentino Rossi with his 2020 MotoGP M1 thrills at the 2006 Goodwood Festival of Speed.

A parade aboard his 2020 MotoGP YZR-M1 amid the enthusiasm of the many fans who flocked to the Sussex hills. Valentino Rossi, among the event’s star-studded guests at the 2026 Goodwood Festival of Speed, put on a show once again a decade after his first and so far only appearance at the prestigious British event. First, the appearance with reigning F1 champion Lando Norris on the Balcony of Goodwood House on Friday; on Saturday, the action moved to Goodwood Hill with his bike, alongside a lineup of heavyweight names parading before the jubilant crowd.

Lando Norris e Valentino Rossi, Goodwood Festival of Speed 2026

An event that celebrates the past, present, and future of speed, featuring machines and drivers who have written motorsport history. The aforementioned Valentino Rossi was there, and alongside him was reigning F1 champion and self-proclaimed fan Lando Norris, driving a 1996 Liberty Walk S13. Add to that Steve ‘Baggsy’ Biagioni, Petter Solberg, John McGuinness, and Michael Dunlop, just to name a few more heavy hitters. An unforgettable event for motor enthusiasts, whether on two or four wheels.

“I’m very happy and proud to be back at Goodwood,” said Valentino Rossi. “It’s always a special event on a truly unique weekend, and it’s impressive how much it has grown. Riding my M1 is always fantastic: Yamaha has played a hugely important role in my life, so it’s always emotional when we get together, and doing it with my 2020 YZR-M1 makes the occasion even more meaningful.”