Nicolò Bulega-VR46, the inside story on the negotiations: "Sacrifices are needed"

The MotoGP rider market is about to wrap up, with only a few official announcements left before the 2027 starting grid takes shape. Ducati fans have long been awaiting the signature of Nicolò Bulega , the WorldSBK leader, with Valentino Rossi’s VR46 team. In the meantime, some details about the negotiations are emerging...

Bulegass and VR46 close to signing

Bulega is not officially a MotoGP rider yet—the announcement is delayed for one key reason. The negotiations between Ducati, the rider, and the VR46 satellite team are anything but simple. The three parties have different interests and need to meticulously discuss every point. The Tavullia-based team would have chosen Celestino Vietti for MotoGP and not Nicolò Bulega, but as an official satellite they must bend to certain requests from the parent manufacturer, which also provides factory-spec material and, above all, pays the riders’ salaries.

At this very moment, Ducati could even do without the Superbike World Championship leader. The likes of Marc Marquez, Pedro Acosta, and Fermin Aldeguer will be vying to win the world title. In a rational world, Nicolò should stay in SBK to keep dominating production-derived bikes. Not only does Borgo Panigale want to reward the 1999-born Emilia native for what he’s doing in Superbike, but they also want to fully exploit his knowledge of Pirelli tires to better test the new 850cc prototype that will debut in 2027.

Contract details

Ducati initially offered Bulega a 1+1 contract, which the former Supersport champion did not appreciate. They’re moving toward a two-year deal, but that’s not enough. At the start of next MotoGP season, the bikes will be almost identical across all teams, then will evolve as the championship progresses. Nicolò is said to have requested to always receive the latest spec, as he has no intention of playing “second” to his future garage mate, Fermin Aldeguer.

The negotiations are ongoing and the salary certainly won’t be top-tier. This year in Superbike, Bulega is on a €700,000 deal plus a substantial bonus scheme. “We’re about to have a clear idea of my future,” Bulega said while racing at Donington. “My agency is working hard to find the perfect solution for me in MotoGP, we’re close... As a rookie, you have to accept in the first year things that a top rider doesn’t have to accept. I already knew this before the first talks with MotoGP teams: if I want to take this step, then I have to make some sacrifices in the first year. I’m not just talking about money; it’s about everything.”

Morbidelli to Superbike?

His move to MotoGP leaves a vacancy in the factory Ducati WorldSBK team—a seat that would almost certainly offer whoever sits on it a real shot at a world title. Bulega believes the Aruba.it Racing Ducati team should pick a rider currently competing in MotoGP, who also knows Michelin tires well. Everything suggests that spot will go to Franco Morbidelli, though surprises can’t be ruled out.