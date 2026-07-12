Ducati vs Aprilia: What overtake? The technical battle for MotoGP 2026

Here the top three Ducati riders have something more than we do." So, have we reached, just before the summer break, a performance overtake by Ducati over Aprilia? The facts and performance analysis say otherwise. Three Ducati Desmosedici GP26s, fielded by three different teams (Lenovo, Gresini, VR46), took the top 3 spots in the Sachsenring Sprint , with the Aprilias in pursuit. With Ai Ogura, to name one, who bluntly stated: "." So, have we reached, just before the summer break, a performance overtake by Ducati over Aprilia? The facts and performance analysis say otherwise.

TRACK BY TRACK

The leaders of the two outfits directly contending for the 2026 MotoGP title are of the same opinion. There are tracks and situations that favor one bike or the other. An unimpeachable argument: at Assen the Aprilias seemed dominant, while at the Sachsenring the Ducatis set the pace. However, it’s wrong to think there has been a resurgence of the red bike from Bologna only in the recent period.

THE RESULTS ARRIVE

Celebrating his birthday away from Germany (as per usual), Luigi Dall’Igna surely celebrated a Sprint podium completely monopolized by his creation. A Ducati Desmosedici GP26 which, whatever anyone says, has changed more from the GP25 than the 2025 bike, at the time, changed from the irresistible GP24. The GP26’s problem has never been technical. At least, not in the literal sense of the term.

RIDERS AND DEVELOPMENT

As Marc Marquez candidly admitted multiple times in the early races, "The problem isn’t the bike, it’s me." Later the reason became clear. That the GP26 is a well-born machine is evidenced by the consistent form of Fabio Di Giannantonio, in the best season of his career and always up front fighting for it, even on tricky weekends. In fact, between riders not at their physical best, others (Alex Marquez) stopping just when things were getting good and initially needing to adapt to a new bike, the first part of the season saw Ducati in chase mode. But the potential was definitely there.

Moreover, up until the return to Europe, the GP26 ran with the 2024 aerodynamic configuration, before opting for a double version (mixed 25–26 for Alex, Di Giannantonio and Bagnaia, hybrid 24–26 for Marc) that better suits this bike’s specs. Along with a series of updates introduced from the Jerez tests that helped the cause, putting Ducati back on track. With riders now essentially fine physically (Marc Marquez) or who have understood the GP26 better, see Alex Marquez. The latter, after Goiania, made the decision to stop dwelling on the issues and instead ride over them, maximizing the potential at hand. Never lacking from day one, for Borgo Panigale’s cause it has finally been fully expressed in the recent period.