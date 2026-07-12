MOTOGPSUPERBIKE MOTOCROSS ROAD RACINGSTORIESDREAMSPAOLO GOZZI COLUMN

SBK: Bulega’s streak ends — 90% isn’t enough

Superbike
by Andrea Periccioli
Sunday, 12 July 2026 at 07:31
50000_JDR_R08_2026_Action-2_result
Add as a preferred source on Google
Nicolò Bulega’s streak of consecutive victories in the Superbike World Championship comes to an end: beaten by Iker Lecuona in Race 1 at Donington Park.
The unprecedented run of consecutive wins by Nicolò Bulega in World Superbike stops at 25. In Race 1 at Donington Park, the former Moto3 and Moto2 rider was defeated at the culmination of an exhilarating, gripping, and phenomenal in-house showdown within Aruba.it Racing - Ducati against Iker Lecuona, decided only at the very end. On the undulating Midlands circuit, the rider from Emilia engaged in an epic duel for the top step of the podium, but had to yield by 0.165s to his in-form teammate, who brilliantly matched blow-for-blow the attacks of the dominant force of this early stretch of the 2026 season.

BULEGA DOWN FOR THE COUNT

The 2023 Supersport World Champion tries to see the glass as half full, buoyed by a colossal 116-point lead in the championship. "Second place isn’t a bad result. Congratulations to Iker, he and his team simply did better than us; they deserved the win. I tried until the end. If I was at 90% today, Iker pushed at 100%: I was missing that 10% which I hope to find tomorrow," admitted Nicolò Bulega, who, together with the Spaniard, produced a spectacular series of passes and counter-passes.

TWO DUCATIS, HEAD-TO-HEAD

The “derby” lit up in the last three laps. A slip-up at Melbourne Hairpin forced Iker Lecuona to sweat bullets to fend off Nicolò Bulega’s final assaults. "On the last lap I wanted a good outside line (at Melbourne Hairpin) so I’d be set up for the final corner. Unfortunately, that’s not how it went: braking too hard, I ran a bit wide." In the remaining two races scheduled for tomorrow, a good technical compromise will be needed. "In the first part of the track I could ride more or less how I like. In the last sector, where the tight hairpins are, I was really lacking acceleration. In first and second gear, Iker was maybe gaining two tenths that I had to make up under braking, but I was always too far to try a clean overtake".

Read also

SBK Donington: Even Bulega can lose—no-holds-barred battle among teammatesSBK Donington: Even Bulega can lose—no-holds-barred battle among teammates
SBK Donington: Bulega's eighth consecutive Superpole—order restoredSBK Donington: Bulega's eighth consecutive Superpole—order restored
Nicolò Bulega

byAndrea Periccioli

Continue reading

loading

You might also like

Lecuona
Superbike

SBK Donington: Even Bulega can lose—no-holds-barred battle among teammates

11 July 2026
Bulega panomarico
Superbike

SBK Donington: Bulega's eighth consecutive Superpole—order restored

11 July 2026
sam lowes
Superbike

SBK Donington FP3: The privateers heat up, but “the Cat” Bulega lies in wait

11 July 2026

More news

superbike

Analysis: Superbike madness—anti-Ducati manufacturers go faster and still lose

Paolo Gozzi Column
Nicolò Bulega

Nicolò Bulega-VR46, the inside story on the negotiations: "Sacrifices are needed"

MotoGP
Marco Bezzecchi Aprilia MotoGP

Bezzecchi in free fall after Mugello, world title dream at risk? “Nothing will make me give up.”

MotoGP
Marc Marquez

Ducati vs Aprilia: What overtake? The technical battle for MotoGP 2026

MotoGP
motogp-vinales-sachsenring-sprint

KTM chapter closed, Vinales sinks at the Sachsenring: the twilight of a champion

MotoGP

Popular articles

bezzecchi-post-crash-sachsenring

Heavy crash and injury for Bezzecchi, immediate return to Italy: how the Aprilia rider is doing

MotoGP
Valentino Rossi

Valentino Rossi's company loses 1.2 million: the reasons for the decline

MotoGP
Bezzecchi Caduta Sachsenring MotoGP

MotoGP Germany: Ducati steal the show in Qualifying; Bezzecchi crashes, causing concern for Aprilia

MotoGP
Jack Miller

Jack Miller debunks all the myths about MotoGP

MotoGP
motogp-vinales-sachsenring-sprint

KTM chapter closed, Vinales sinks at the Sachsenring: the twilight of a champion

MotoGP

Loading