Valentino Rossi's company loses 1.2 million: the reasons for the decline

Valentino Rossi retired from MotoGP five years ago, dedicating himself to car racing and his company VR46 Racing Apparel. The company handles the sale of clothing and merchandise related to the champion from Tavullia and other riders. But according to the latest data, in 2025 it would have lost 1.2 million, well below expectations.

Profits down for VR46

As reported by Affaritaliani.it, referring to the management report, VR46 Racing Apparel’s revenues are said to have fallen from 9 million to 7.7 million in 2025. A loss of over one million, compared to the tiny profit of 14,000 euros recorded the previous year. Sales reportedly dropped mainly in the distribution channel, due to a decline in demand for motorsport merchandise. So much so that the company is said to have devised major discount campaigns “to reduce inventory levels.”

A decline partly due to the reduced visibility of Valentino Rossi, now engaged in car racing. The situation was very different when the Doctor was racing in MotoGP and his popularity was sky-high. Revenues related to the music sector (amounting to 3.4 million), however, improved, thanks also to the agreement with Cesare Cremonini for the design and sale of merchandise on his 2025–2026 tour.

Valentino Rossi’s fame

At this point, VR46 could aim for a greater presence of Valentino Rossi in the paddock to try to reverse these negative figures. In any case, its fortunes are tied to his great popularity, which is quite overshadowed in endurance races. In recent days, the Tavullia brand also had to swallow another blow, that of Fabio Di Giannantonio . The Roman rider is experiencing a particularly fruitful moment in MotoGP, but has just announced his move to KTM. From the next championship, the Tavullia team will rely on Fermin Aldeguer and Nicolò Bulega.