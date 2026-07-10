MOTOGPSUPERBIKE MOTOCROSS ROAD RACINGSTORIESDREAMSPAOLO GOZZI COLUMN

Alex Rins off the MotoGP grid: his future could be in Superbike

MotoGP
by Matteo Bellan
Friday, 10 July 2026 at 10:22
Alex Rins MotoGP
Add as a preferred source on Google
The Yamaha rider will have to say goodbye to the premier class of the World Championship and does not rule out a move to production-derived series: will he find a good seat?
The MotoGP grid is practically set for 2027 and does not include Alex Rins, whose contract was not renewed by Yamaha. There have been no other offers allowing him to continue racing in the top class, so the 30-year-old Spaniard is forced to consider other options for his future.
The three years on the M1 have been very difficult. He signed for the Iwata manufacturer at the worst time. As a rider who had been able to fight for podiums and wins in his Suzuki days, he found himself struggling to break into the top 10. The fact that he hasn’t achieved results for multiple seasons has inevitably complicated his future plans.

Alex Rins from MotoGP to Superbike in 2027?

Rins is now aware he no longer has the chance to be a full-time MotoGP rider; on one hand he’s disappointed, and on the other he has to accept reality: "It’s tough to handle - he told AS - because apparently I won’t have a team for next year. There are no seats available, so we’ll try to finish in the best way possible. My time in MotoGP has been very positive. It’s true that it’s a shame to end like this, with the results we’re getting, but all I can do is try to enjoy these last races as much as possible."
Alex Rins rides the Yamaha M1 MotoGP bike on track
Alex Rins does not want to stop racing
Injuries haven’t helped the Catalan rider’s career either, particularly the serious one he suffered at Mugello in 2023 when he was riding the LCR Honda. He went through a lot, but managed to get back on his feet and, despite years without the hoped-for results, he still has a strong desire to compete: "The truth is that, when you feel strong on a personal level, and with what I’ve been through, it’s quite difficult to have to take a step back and sit still without racing. We did everything possible to be here; it wasn’t possible. We’ll try to find something in SBK so I’m not just at home doing nothing."
Making the jump to the Superbike World Championship is an option, but the current Yamaha rider is also ready to consider other championships: "And if it doesn’t work out, if nothing happens, then I’ll have to find something that really motivates me, whether that’s becoming a test rider, switching to rally cars, or racing bicycles. The only thing I want to find is something that motivates me, because we have suffered a lot for three years, without any reward, training a lot in silence."

SBK, what are the possibilities?

Between July and August there will be many decisions to make in the Superbike paddock. Obviously, the most coveted seat is the one Nicolò Bulega will leave vacant in the factory Aruba Ducati team. It appeals to Rins as well, but it seems it could go to Franco Morbidelli.
There could also be room at BMW, which did not exercise its options to renew the contracts of Miguel Oliveira and Danilo Petrucci. At Yamaha, Xavi Vierge has a contract expiring at the end of 2026, while the Kawasaki team could field two Ninja ZX-10RRs in 2027, and Manuel Puccetti will also consider riders leaving MotoGP. There’s also Honda, which could change at least one rider, if not both, though it’s a big gamble to get on what is currently the worst bike on the SBK grid.
As for private teams, it remains to be seen what will happen between the Barni Spark Racing Team and Alvaro Bautista, given that the Spaniard is nearing 42 and is not delivering the results that he and Marco Barnabò (HERE our interview) hoped for. In the event of a split, Petrucci’s return cannot be ruled out. Overall, there could be some opportunities for Rins in the production-derived championship. But you have to be quick and smart to secure the best possible seat.

Read also

Market Intrigue: Alex Marquez and Ducati's OfferMarket Intrigue: Alex Marquez and Ducati's Offer
Shock twist: Johann Zarco penalized for the Catalunya crash! The FIM statementShock twist: Johann Zarco penalized for the Catalunya crash! The FIM statement
Alex Rins

byMatteo Bellan

Continue reading

loading

You might also like

Valentino Rossi
MotoGP

Valentino Rossi's company loses 1.2 million: the reasons for the decline

10 July 2026
Alex Marquez
MotoGP

Market Intrigue: Alex Marquez and Ducati's Offer

10 July 2026
zarco-sanzione-motogp
MotoGP

Shock twist: Johann Zarco penalized for the Catalunya crash! The FIM statement

09 July 2026

More news

Valentino Rossi

Valentino Rossi's company loses 1.2 million: the reasons for the decline

MotoGP
Alex Marquez

Market Intrigue: Alex Marquez and Ducati's Offer

MotoGP
munoz-moto3-injury-update

Moto3, David Munoz and two nightmare injuries: what Marc Marquez told him

Road Racing
zarco-sanzione-motogp

Shock twist: Johann Zarco penalized for the Catalunya crash! The FIM statement

MotoGP
aprilia-bezzecchi-motogp-germangp

Bezzecchi at the Sachsenring amid pain and uncertainties: "I crashed at 200 km/h, now step by step

MotoGP

Popular articles

Casey Stoner

Stoner challenges Marquez: "I've got a few aces up my sleeve

MotoGP
moreira-alonso-honda-motogp

Alonso like Moreira? History repeats itself in Moto2 with Honda MotoGP in the background

MotoGP
Marc Marquez

Marc Marquez: Here’s the plan to regain the lead

MotoGP
Team Prima Pramac Yamaha MotoGP Razgatlioglu Miller Borsoi Campinoti

MotoGP: from triumphs with Ducati to the back of the grid with Yamaha—the Pramac team’s new climb

MotoGP
Dean Harrison

Southern 100: Dean Harrison is on another level amid the walls of Billown — watch Race 1 here

Road Racing

Loading