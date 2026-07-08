MOTOGPSUPERBIKE MOTOCROSS ROAD RACINGSTORIESDREAMSPAOLO GOZZI COLUMN

Stoner challenges Marquez: "I've got a few aces up my sleeve

MotoGP
by Luigi Ciamburro
Wednesday, 08 July 2026 at 14:10
Casey Stoner
Add as a preferred source on Google
Casey Stoner and Marc Marquez together at the WDW in Misano. Two legends on the same asphalt, two MotoGP monuments that will remain eternal in history and for fans of every generation. It’s a pity we never witnessed a head-to-head between them in the World Championship, with the Catalan rider inheriting the Australian’s Honda in 2013 at the end of his career.

Phillip Island, Stoner’s talisman

Stoner can boast six consecutive victories at Phillip Island; no one knows the Australian track better than he does. Yet at the beginning of his career his dominance wasn’t so overwhelming, with just one podium and two retirements in five attempts. Then everything changed with his move to MotoGP. After a sixth place in his first race in the Top Class, Stoner embarked on an unprecedented six-year winning streak at the Australian Grand Prix, turning Phillip Island into his hunting ground.
To grasp the scale of this feat, consider that only the greatest riders of all time have managed to string together a long run of wins on the same circuit. Marc Marquez (Aragon, Austin, Sachsenring), Valentino Rossi (Mugello, Jerez, Barcelona, Assen) and Giacomo Agostini (Spa, Imatra) have all achieved more than six consecutive victories on the same track. Stoner’s legacy at Phillip Island is further cemented by the fact that he clinched his second MotoGP world title there in 2011 and ended his career with one last triumph in 2012.
Stoner at WDW

The utopian showdown with Marquez

Marc Marquez has also found fertile ground on the Australian track. He has taken four victories here in MotoGP—five if you include his 125cc win in 2010. Legendary was the 2024 feat, when the Cervera phenomenon pulled off an extraordinary comeback from 13th on the grid aboard a Ducati he had known for only a few months.
During WDW, a journalist asked Stoner if he could beat Marquez at Phillip Island. With his customary confidence, the 38-year-old Casey replied: "I think I still have a few aces up my sleeve that would make the difference." In another separate interview, Marc Marquez stated that if he had the chance to choose a former world champion to race with for a day, he would opt for another Australian legend, Mick Doohan. "Well, maybe Stoner, but I had the opportunity to compare data because when I moved up to MotoGP in 2013, he raced in 2012, and I was able to compare and understand the data a bit. But if we’re talking about a different era, I’d choose Mick Doohan."
-> Follow us on Instagram as well: @Corsedimoto

Read also

Marc Marquez sounds the alarm in the paddock: "There’s no unity"Marc Marquez sounds the alarm in the paddock: "There’s no unity"
Rider market, final act: Luca Marini holding his breathRider market, final act: Luca Marini holding his breath
Marc Marquez

byLuigi Ciamburro

Continue reading

loading

You might also like

Team Prima Pramac Yamaha MotoGP Razgatlioglu Miller Borsoi Campinoti
MotoGP

MotoGP: from triumphs with Ducati to the back of the grid with Yamaha—the Pramac team’s new climb

08 July 2026
moreira-alonso-honda-motogp
MotoGP

Alonso like Moreira? History repeats itself in Moto2 with Honda MotoGP in the background

08 July 2026
Marc Marquez
MotoGP

Marc Marquez sounds the alarm in the paddock: "There’s no unity"

08 July 2026

More news

Team Prima Pramac Yamaha MotoGP Razgatlioglu Miller Borsoi Campinoti

MotoGP: from triumphs with Ducati to the back of the grid with Yamaha—the Pramac team’s new climb

MotoGP
moreira-alonso-honda-motogp

Alonso like Moreira? History repeats itself in Moto2 with Honda MotoGP in the background

MotoGP
guadagnini-mxgp-data-rientro

Mattia Guadagnini: MXGP World Championship still a long way off, but there’s a date for the comeback show

Motocross
Yamaha-R6-Supersport-addio

Yamaha R6 farewell: production ends for the Supersport icon with a final limited edition

Road Racing
Marc Marquez

Marc Marquez sounds the alarm in the paddock: "There’s no unity"

MotoGP

Popular articles

yaakov-ducati-misano-motogp-sbk

Kayla Yaakov on the Ducati MotoGP and SBK: the American rising star wows Misano

Stories
Luca Marini

Rider market, final act: Luca Marini holding his breath

MotoGP
Pedro Acosta e Marc Marquez

Ducati "Made in Spain": Boss Domenicali rejects the accusations

MotoGP
Yari Montella Marco Barnabo Barni Spark Racing Team Alvaro Bautista

Montella's turning point, Bautista's woes, and the case of the carbon-ceramic brake discs: the interview with Barnabò

Superbike
Marc Marquez

Marc Marquez sounds the alarm in the paddock: "There’s no unity"

MotoGP

Loading