Aprilia's world title charge, Rivola–Marks: clear terms, lasting friendship

Aprilia is currently the number 1 manufacturer in the MotoGP World Championship. The Noale-based brand is dominating the 2026 season and is in contention for the riders’ title, with Jorge Martin, Marco Bezzecchi, and Ai Ogura occupying the top three positions in the standings. The triumph at Silverstone is a clear warning to reigning champions Ducati. And the successes of the satellite team Trackhouse are another unmistakable show of strength.

Aprilia by the numbers

It was 2015 when Aprilia returned to the MotoGP class with the Gresini team. Since 2022, the Noale factory has asserted itself with a factory team and has now become a serial winner. Much of the credit also goes to Massimo Rivola, who became CEO in January 2019 after a long stint in F1. If up to the summer break Ducati and Marc Marquez had re-emerged as favorites for the world title, after the Silverstone domination the tune has changed.

Raul Fernandez’s triumph marks Aprilia’s seventh win in twelve races. Thanks to the success of the 26-year-old from Madrid, each of Aprilia’s four riders has won at least one Sunday race this championship. The top of the overall standings is in the hands of Jorge Martin, who claimed his sixth podium of the season. Including MotoGP Sprints, the 2024 world champion has already stood on the podium eleven times—once more than Marco Bezzecchi, who has ten podiums despite the slump between June and July. Raul Fernandez has finished on the podium seven times, tied with the “surprise” Ai Ogura.

The rise of the American Trackhouse team

Raul Fernandez’s triumph at Silverstone was further proof of the strong development of the customer team Trackhouse. Team owner Justin Marks sees a key factor in the progress made through close collaboration with Aprilia. “The relationship with Aprilia is really good. When I started with this team and went to Massimo, I explained in our very first conversation what kind of relationship I wanted,” the American manager told Speedweek.com. “I don’t want us to think in terms of factory team and satellite squad. I want two teams working together to put four bikes in the top 4 for Aprilia at every race.”

This philosophy, fully endorsed by Rivola, translates into official material for Trackhouse, maximum technical and commercial support, data sharing, and 360-degree communication between the two garages. “After races like this, the Aprilia people put their arms around our guys,” Marks said after Fernandez’s triumph in Great Britain. At the same time, he knows the situation could change if both teams were to directly battle for the MotoGP title. “On track we are competitors; off the track we are partners.” Trackhouse is certainly on the right path: “If the season ended today, it would already be a huge success,” Marks concluded.