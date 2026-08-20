A Heart of Gold and Boundless Passion: Remembering Mauro Poncini after the Manx GP Tragedy

Debut at the Manx GP proves fatal, motorcycling mourns Mauro Poncini: who was the rider who lost his life.

Mauro Poncini, 29, nicknamed "Poncio," who passed away in the "special, with a heart of gold." Countless touching tributes have been posted on social media in his memory; for example, that of the Trofei Motoestate, who had known the Poncini family for a long time: "As an infant he was already in the paddock with his father, for years a constant and much-appreciated presence under the tents of the ‘night owls’ of the organization. Mauro also grew competitively in Motoestate, then came the thunderbolt for road races, in which he managed to establish himself as one of the protagonists of the European championship." Chasing the dream of becoming a professional, a path that was cut short by a collision that proved fatal for him. The worst-case scenario has come true, and now the name is known. It is the Swiss rider, 29, nicknamed "Poncio," who passed away in the very serious accident that occurred during the second day of Manx GP qualifying, taking place these days on the Mountain Course on the Isle of Man. A tragic debut for the Ticino native, highly regarded in the two-wheel community, described by those who knew him asCountless touching tributes have been posted on social media in his memory; for example, that of the Trofei Motoestate, who had known the Poncini family for a long time:Chasing the dream of becoming a professional, a path that was cut short by a collision that proved fatal for him.

The official Manx GP statement

With deep sorrow, the Manx Grand Prix Races confirms the passing of 29-year-old Mauro Poncini of Caslano, Switzerland, who died in an incident on Tuesday during qualifying for the 2026 Manx Grand Prix. The incident occurred at Cruickshanks on the first lap of the second qualifying session.

Mauro was an experienced rider in the Supersport and Supertwin categories, with an admirable track record, having taken part in numerous road races before making his debut this year on the Mountain Course.

The Manx Grand Prix Races extends its deepest condolences to his father Florio, mother Manuela, sister Marzia, and fiancée Sharon, as well as to all his family and friends.

The Swiss Federation’s tribute

In memory of Mauro Poncini, December 21, 1996 – August 18, 2026

It is with profound shock and immense sadness that we learned of the passing of our rider Mauro Poncini. Mauro lost his life on August 18, 2026, during qualifying for the Manx Grand Prix on the Isle of Man. He was only 29 years old. Mauro was a person with an extraordinary heart, deeply affectionate with his loved ones and with everyone around him. Thanks to his warm and open nature, he was much loved by fellow riders and appreciated by all for his great humanity.

With Mauro, the Swiss motorcycling family loses a passionate and deeply committed rider. He lived his passion with all his heart, with courage and absolute dedication. Now, far too soon, that very passion has taken him to heaven. In these incredibly difficult hours, our thoughts are with his family, his loved ones, his friends, the other riders, and his team. To all of them we extend our deepest condolences and wish them great strength. Rest in peace, Mauro. You will forever remain part of our motorcycling family.