Alessandro Delbianco: decisive days for a move to the Superbike World Championship

The 2027 World Superbike rider market is heating up: Alessandro Delbianco is also among the select group of riders in the running for the second Ducati of Team Go Eleven.

Three races to write a page in Italian motorcycling history. With a 48-point lead in the championship over Gabriele Giannini and 78 still up for grabs at the final round of the season scheduled in a few days at the Autodromo Piero Taruffi in Vallelunga, Alessandro Delbianco will try to be crowned CIV Superbike Champion for the second consecutive year aboard the DMR Racing Yamaha R1. An almost unprecedented achievement for the House of the Three Tuning Forks in Italy’s top class, with the late Fabrizio Pirovano the only rider to pull off such a feat way back in 1992–1993 with the YZX 750 R. However, 2027 could take "DB52" away from Yamaha projects for the first time since 2023.

NEGOTIATIONS UNDERWAY

For Alessandro Delbianco, present this weekend at Misano alongside his partner Alessia Tonini competing in the CIV Femminile, it will be enough to finish ahead of rival Gabriele Giannini to wrap up the title race as early as next Saturday at the end of Race 1. While awaiting the decisive Vallelunga round, the Rimini native has become the center of 2027 market chatter. Among rumors more or less confirmed, reports of a full-time return to the World Superbike Championship in the season set to kick off February 19–21 at Phillip Island are gaining traction and credibility.

DELBIANCO ON GO ELEVEN’S RADAR

"DB52" has reportedly gained substance to presumably join the confirmed Lorenzo Baldassarri. In the past, such career openings didn’t materialize for him, but thanks to a stellar two-year run in the CIV (along with a few good connections), his name is back in the spotlight. According to leaked rumors, Alessandro Delbianco has received overtures from Team Go Eleven, with strong interest from main sponsor PATA. As is well known, next year the squad led by Gianni Ramello aims to field a second Ducati Panigale V4 R. After the deal with Albert Arenas fell through at the last moment, recent days have seen persistent talk of Danilo Petrucci leaving BMW, while in the past few hours the candidacy ofhas reportedly gained substance to presumably join the confirmed Lorenzo Baldassarri. In the past, such career openings didn’t materialize for him, but thanks to a stellar two-year run in the CIV (along with a few good connections), his name is back in the spotlight.

WILL THIS BE THE RIGHT TIME?