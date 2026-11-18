Unveiled at EICMA 2026, Stop&Up is revolutionizing motorcycle parking: no more effort, with greater stability even on uneven ground. Here are the details.

Trade shows are the perfect opportunity to showcase innovations and unveil new products. Stop&Up fits both descriptions: it is an innovative automatic electro-hydraulic stand for motorcycles and scooters. Developed by Ligurian company SPA Stampaggio Plastica Affini (with a global patent) and designed by DDesign Lab, this innovation in its final version was unveiled at EICMA 2026. What makes it special? It is a device that lifts and stabilizes the vehicle in an upright position without any physical effort. There is currently no price list, nor has a launch date been announced. In the meantime, the manufacturer has begun talks with several motorcycle companies about integrating the device as standard equipment or an official optional extra on future models. While we wait to find out more (updates are expected in early 2027), let’s take a look at how it works.

Stop&Up, the innovative stand

SPA - Stampaggio Plastica Affini S.p.A. is a company based in Rossiglione (Genoa), led by Roberto Candelo together with his daughters Carolina and Isabella. Officially founded in 1967 (although its manufacturing roots date back to 1960), it specializes in the design, industrialization and production of thermoplastic components, particularly through injection molding and in-house mold making. This is the company that unveiled the globally patented system at the end of October, before presenting its official final version at the renowned Milan Motorcycle Show in early November.

How does it work? The system is activated by pressing a simple button on the handlebars or dashboard (or by using a dedicated remote control), then automatically lifts the vehicle into an upright position without any physical effort. Unlike traditional systems, it is unaffected by uneven or sloping ground: the system is designed to provide stability on any surface, regardless of irregularities or changes in elevation. With the engine running, it only operates when the wheels are stationary, the brake is engaged and the vehicle is upright, preventing accidental activation while moving or when the motorcycle is leaning too far. It also features a mechanical lock for extended stops, which doubles as a theft deterrent. In the event of an electronic failure or a dead battery, the stand can be disconnected from the electro-hydraulic circuit and used manually like a conventional stand.

One of its advantages is its design, which is intended to suit motorcycles of different weights and categories, from small-displacement models to heavier machines. The Stop&Up system completely eliminates physical effort, removing the need to use your body weight as leverage to raise motorcycles onto their stands—especially heavier ones. We have already mentioned its improved stability, but it also takes up less space: a motorcycle parked perfectly upright can fit into narrower spaces than one leaning to the side on a conventional stand. As mentioned earlier, neither the price nor the launch date is known yet, but we may have to wait only until next year for more information.