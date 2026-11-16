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Ducati Panigale V2 SP 2027: the dry clutch returns with Supersport in mind

Dreams
by Elisabetta Lubrani
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The metallic rattle of a dry clutch is returning to a production Ducati. Unveiled at EICMA 2026, the new Panigale V2 SP 2027 features an STM EVO-SBK clutch and brings the SP badge back into the spotlight—a designation historically reserved for the most specialized versions in the Borgo Panigale range.
This is more than just a special livery: it is based on the Panigale V2 S, but the updates extend to key components and the chassis. Its sporting credentials are central to the story. The Italian manufacturer developed this version with the 2027 World Supersport Championship in mind, where the new generation of Panigale V2 will be a leading contender.

The SP at a glance

The 890 cc twin-cylinder engine produces 120 hp, while the claimed weight is 176 kg without fuel. Compared with the V2 S, the equipment has been upgraded with Öhlins suspension, a Brembo braking system, forged aluminum wheels and a longer swingarm. Here’s what sets the SP apart:
  • STM EVO-SBK dry clutch
  • Öhlins suspension
  • Brembo brakes
  • forged aluminum wheels
  • extended swingarm and revised geometry

A chassis reworked for the track

Ducati has done more than simply fit higher-spec components. Its stated aims are greater agility, increased stability under acceleration and more precise changes of direction. To achieve them, the manufacturer has revised the geometry and several structural elements. The result is the most specialized version in the new V2 family, with a character that clearly sets it apart from the standard models.
Its intended audience is clear: riders looking for a lightweight, well-equipped sports bike for track days, road-legal but built around Ducati’s racing experience. The available information does not include a price or a dealership arrival date; in any case, the starting grid of the 2027 Supersport championship will be the new V2 generation’s first real proving ground.
Sources: Motosan

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byElisabetta Lubrani

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