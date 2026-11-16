Yamaha, what's going on? Jack Miller's analysis: “Look at Aprilia and KTM...”

Jack Miller is about to bring his MotoGP career to a close after a very challenging season with Yamaha. The Japanese manufacturer has been going through a difficult spell, particularly since switching to the V4 engine. In 2026, the engineers focused mainly on the future, preparing for the 850cc era.

Yamaha's difficult period

In 2021, Yamaha won the MotoGP World Championship with Fabio Quartararo, and the following year the Frenchman finished second behind Pecco Bagnaia (Ducati). Then the European manufacturers took over, and the same is true of Honda. Even during the final winter tests, it was clear that the M1 was well off the pace and that closing the gap would be impossible. The manufacturers' standings speak for themselves: Ducati and Aprilia lead with 569 and 561 points, while Yamaha is last with 105. Yamaha's four riders—Quartararo, Jack Miller, Alex Rins, and Toprak Razgatlioglu —are 14th, 19th, 20th, and 22nd overall.

The switch to the V4 engine

This MotoGP season, the Australian managed just one top-10 finish in a race, in Hungary. After that, every Grand Prix was an uphill battle. The switch from an inline-four to a V4 engine proved more traumatic than expected. "Yamaha tried everything to preserve the M1's philosophy and comfortable chassis, but it wasn't competitive over race distance," Miller explained in an interview with Speedweek.com. "You lose time because you have to develop the right thing. That's why it seems as though it will take much longer than it actually should. They're making good progress with the V4 project, and I'm disappointed to be leaving now".

Jack's predictions

Despite its serious shortcomings, Jack is convinced that the Iwata factory will soon be back fighting for wins. "I'm convinced Yamaha has taken the right direction. They just need time. Look at Aprilia—they also took a long time to get where they are now. The same goes for Ducati. And KTM still isn't where it wants to be".

Next MotoGP season will also bring a change of tyres, with Michelin handing over the reins to Pirelli. This is no minor detail: it will change riding styles and bike setups. "With Michelin tyres, we have to be gentle and pay close attention to weight transfers under braking, through corners, and on acceleration, so the chassis has become increasingly soft. You want the responses of a good, stiff bike, but at the same time it has to be able to handle these tyres. Pirelli will change this somewhat because they are soft tyres that need to be pushed into the track surface. This is especially true at the beginning, when they offer extra grip. The bike's character is built around that".

The move to SBK

Jack Miller won't experience this new chapter in MotoGP; instead, he will compete in the WorldSBK Championship with the Yamaha factory team. A new bike, new format (three races in a weekend), and a different approach and race pace. But the change doesn't intimidate 'JackAss'. "I want to become the best Superbike rider I can possibly be. I've spent the last 12 years trying to become the best MotoGP rider I can possibly be. The next chapter is about what I can do there [in WSBK]; I'll try to become the best version of myself possible".