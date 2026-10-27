Toprak Razgatlioglu and the loneliness of a rider: when the silence echoes

By Giuliano Pugolotti (solo ultrarunner)

Some photos tell a story better than others.

It’s the soul that makes the difference, not the quality or graphic style. Riders in hospital beds are, unfortunately, a reality in this beautiful and cruel sport. The images are all very similar.

This one of Toprak is different. There’s no family member, friend, or knowing gesture to support him. Just two doctors, there in a professional capacity. Behind him hangs a picture of the Madonna and Child, underscoring how far he is from home and his own culture. A hospital room where the emptiness echoes.

It’s the paradox of a sport that thrives on lights, noise, and shouting. And then, silence.

This, too, is a rider’s loneliness. Alone in taking the risks. Alone when falling. Alone in getting back up. Until the next finish line.

About the author of this reflection

Giuliano Pugolotti, a friend of Corsedimoto for many years, is a renowned Italian ultrarunner and advertising professional, internationally known as the “king of the deserts.” His extraordinary sporting experience and extreme challenges have made him a leading figure in solo endurance racing. Giuliano is also a passionate motorcycle fan. By natural affinity, motocross was his first love. But he also enjoys watching MotoGP and Superbike champions, looking beyond the surface to uncover what lies beneath. These riders may seem like indestructible heroes, but in reality they often contend with pain and trauma—even in their minds—and with loneliness.